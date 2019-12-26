After years of rarely using Code Red, a basically defunct emergency notification system, Hardin County has adopted the State's newest system - Alert Iowa.
Alert Iowa was developed by the Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department in 2013 and adopted by Gov. Terry Branstad in 2014. The system allows Hardin County law enforcement and emergency management to notify subscribers of weather, imminent emergency and public safety warnings through either email, text message or voice call. The system went live in Hardin County Nov. 27.
“This (system) I think is a little more diverse in its use as far as who we can alert and how we alert. We can do local, the state can do our alerting and it’s also connected to IPAWS (Integrated Public Alert and Warning System), which is the federal system that alerts any phone whether or not they’re signed up,” Thomas Craighton, Hardin County emergency management coordinator, said.
More than 90 percent of Iowa's counties have now signed up and use Alert Iowa. The system is free, and users are able to register contact information for their spouse and family when signing up on the website at http://entry.inspironlogistics.com/hardin_ia/wens.cfm. The system is free at the county level.
“Through this system, the state pays for (it)," Craighton said. "The big advantage is the counties were paying for their local ones before, now the state is paying the contract on this. The State is paying less than the counties were individually.”
Craighton and Hardin County Sheriff Dave McDaniel wanted to be clear that no information will be given or sold to any outside entity and it will only be used for emergency notification purposes.
“It’s free. It’s not a scam," McDaniel said. "We’re not a prince from Nigeria. I think everybody is rightfully apprehensive to put their information out there. This is all controlled at the local level and possibly the state level if it’s an Amber Alert or something like that.”
The system allows users to pick and choose which Hardin County communities and types of warnings they prefer. Users are not required to be Hardin County residents to sign up. TDD/TTY (Telecommunications Devise for the Deaf/ Teletype) notification options are also available.
All mobile and standard phone carriers will deliver Alert Iowa notices and changing carriers will only matter if a user's phone number changes. It's also simple to stop receiving alerts or change alert parameters by returning to the sign up website.
McDaniel said it has been difficult to get people to sign up for emergency notification systems in the past because there was a cost involved, but this system is free and easy to sign up for.
“This one is free to us and to our citizens, so we’re hoping, obviously we’d like to have everybody sign up just so they’re safer and more informed,” McDaniel said.
