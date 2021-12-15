The public is being advised to heed warnings about today’s storms, and make a plan to take shelter by around 5 p.m.
For days, the National Weather Service has been warning of severe wind and the possibility of tornadoes on Wednesday afternoon. Today, meteorologists upgraded the risk for severe weather, and local officials joined the chorus, pleading with people to take the situation seriously.
“Do not take this storm lightly,” Joedy Dennis, the Iowa Falls Building and Zoning Director, said. “It’s going to be catastrophic one way, shape or form.”
The latest update from the National Weather Service in Des Moines warns that an “extremely rare and historic event” is likely today across central Iowa. There could be widespread damaging winds of 70 to 100 mph, and “at least a few tornadoes” are possible. A tornado watch has been issued for Hardin County through 8 p.m. today.
“Be ready to act!” the NWS alert states. “Have multiple ways to receive warning information. Reaction time may be minimal due to the extremely fast storm motion (80 mph)! Storms could move through a typical Iowa county in only 20 minutes.”
Tornado sirens throughout Hardin County and beyond will likely be triggered as the storm enters the county, Dennis and Craighton said. The sirens are set to sound when they detect wind speeds of 70 mph.
“Straight line winds of 70 mph will throw debris,” Craighton warned. “You should be inside.”
“If winds are at 70 mph and the sirens are going off, that should be people’s warning to take cover,” Dennis said. “Go to a basement, get to secure areas.”
Wind speeds in Hardin County are expected to be around 50 mph by 3 p.m., and topping 70 or 80 mph – perhaps topping out at 100 mph - by 6 p.m. Dennis said the public should plan to be in a secure area between 5 and 7 p.m.
The county and cities have been preparing for days. In Iowa Falls, City Manager Jody Anderson initiated the city’s emergency response plans. Departments were advised to prepare their vehicles by filling them with fuel and, in the cases of the fire and streets departments, parking them at different locations to prevent catastrophic vehicle loss in the event their buildings are damaged or destroyed.
Craighton said extra dispatchers will be working in Eldora and Iowa Falls to respond to emergency calls, but he asked that the public only call for true emergencies.
“Obviously, if something happens to you, call 911,” he said. “But don’t call 911 for anything less than an emergency because we will be busy.”
Possible impacts from the storm include tree, structure and power line damage, power outages, fire danger and blowing dust. While today’s temperatures have been unseasonably warm – setting records across the state – meteorologists are predicting that cold will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday. The National Weather Service has forecast a high of 36 degrees in Hardin County on Thursday and Friday, and mid-20s on Saturday. Prolonged power outages could make that situation dangerous.
“Folks may not have power and their furnaces may not work,” Dennis warned. “Be prepared. Implement your own emergency response plan at your house with your family and we’ll do everything we can on the city side.”
Craighton said the seriousness of a National Weather Service webinar this morning set a tone for the day.
“I’ve not heard a weather briefing like this in the nine years I’ve been listening to them,” he said. “Just stay inside and heed the warnings and take shelter.”
