There was just one new case of COVID-19 identified in a Hardin County resident over the last week, making it the slowest week of disease spread in a year.
Last Monday, May 24, Hardin County had recorded 1,866 cases of the disease since testing began in March 2020. On Monday this week – May 31 – the total was 1,867. Of those cases, 1,804 people are reported as having recovered, and 44 Hardin County residents have died of COVID-19. That leaves just 19 active cases of the disease in Hardin County. According to the most recent state report on hospitalizations, one Hardin County resident remained hospitalized last week.
The last time the county saw such limited spread of COVID-19 was May 16-22, 2020, when just one case was identified. The county saw the highest new case count during the statewide surge in November when, during the week of Nov. 7-13, there were 206 new cases of the disease reported.
Statewide, active cases have plummeted in the last week, and so has testing. Here in Hardin County, between May 22 and 28, 252 total tests were administered. The week before, the total was 598. The last time total weekly tests dropped below 300 was August 2020.
The vaccination rate in Hardin County continues its slow climb, reaching 7,000 total Hardin County residents fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, June 1. That’s about 41.5 percent of the county’s total population. An additional 497 people – about 3 percent of the county’s population – have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine.
This week marks the last week of classes for Hardin County’s school districts. Last week, both Iowa Falls-Alden and South Hardin schools reported no new school-related cases of the disease last week. AGWSR schools stopped reporting on COVID-19 cases in March.
Infection by ZIP code
In total, since the pandemic began last year, the Iowa Falls ZIP code has reported the most cases with 654. That's according to ZIP code infection data released by Hardin County Public Health last Friday. The Iowa Falls ZIP code is home to about 36 percent of the population and has seen about 35 percent of the COVID cases.
The county’s COVID-19 case totals by ZIP code are as follows according to Hardin County Public Health's May 28 report:
- Ackley: 256
- Alden: 145
- Eldora: 348
- Gifford: 7
- Hubbard: 178
- Iowa Falls: 654
- New Providence: 50
- Radcliffe: 89
- Steamboat Rock: 49
- Union: 68
