Reports of new cases of COVID-19 in Hardin County were down slightly over the last week. It’s a welcome reprieve from the recent uptick in coronavirus cases, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns of the potential for a rapid increase in infections amid spread of the omicron variant in the U.S.
The Iowa Department of Public Health Reported on Wednesday that between Dec. 22 and 28, Hardin County recorded 53 new cases of COVID-19, a decrease from the 62 new cases reported last week and the 72 reported the week before. In total, since March 2020, Hardin County has recorded 3,154 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 2,844 people are reported as having recovered and 55 local residents have died. That leaves Hardin County with 255 known active cases of the disease as of Tuesday, up from 244 active cases last week.
Hospitalizations in Iowa, which reached a 2021 high of 843 patients on Dec. 13, were down again this week. The state reported that as of Tuesday, 706 people were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, down from 747 one week earlier. There are more people in Iowa’s ICUs this week – 165 as of Tuesday, up from 158 the week before. It is not known how many Hardin County residents are hospitalized. The state stopped collecting and reporting that data last month.
But amid the good news of decreasing hospitalizations and fewer new cases is a warning that Iowa may begin to see an uptick in disease transmission as the omicron variant spreads across the country. Cities on the East Coast have reported steep increases in disease transmission in recent weeks.
According to the CDC’s COVID data tracker, during the week that ended Dec. 25, the delta variant of COVID-19 constituted about 41.1 percent of cases in the U.S. and omicron was 58.6 percent. During the week that ended Dec. 11, omicron only accounted for 12.6 percent of new cases, while the delta variant accounted for 73.2 percent of new cases.
It’s unclear how the severity of an infection of the omicron variant compares to other variants of coronavirus. Several new studies suggest patients infected with the omicron variant may be less likely to need hospitalization. The CDC recommends vaccination, masks and testing as tools of protection against all strains of coronavirus.
As of Tuesday this week, 53.9 percent of Hardin County’s total population had been fully vaccinated. The Iowa Department of Public Health reports that 57.4 percent of Hardin County’s population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
