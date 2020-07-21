Hardin County has recorded 11 new cases of COVID-19 since last Friday, pushing the county's cumulative case total to 109 since testing began in March.
At least 55 of those people are reported as having recovered from the disease. And while 798 Iowas have died of COVID-19, no Hardin County residents are included in that total.
Greenbelt Home Care/Hardin County Public Health reported that of the 11 new cases, three are age 0-17; six are age 18-40, one is age 41-60; and one is age 61-80.
The majority of the positive COVID-19 cases in Hardin County have been in people under the age of 40. Of the 109 total cases, the age breakdown is as follows:
- 13 are age 0-17
- 57 are age 18-40
- 25 are age 41-60
- 13 are age 61-80
- 1 is older than 80
As of Tuesday morning, 2,195 Hardin County residents had been tested for COVID-19. That's about 13 percent of the local population.
Hospitalization rates continue their upward climb with the state reporting that 223 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized on Tuesday morning, up from a low of 118 on June 27, but still below the state's peak of 417 on May 6. As of Sunday, July 19, two Hardin County residents were hospitalized for treatment.
Public health officials continue to urge the public to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That includes staying home if you feel ill; covering coughs and sneezes; disinfecting frequently-touched surfaces; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands; avoiding close contact (less than six feet of distance) with people who don't live in your household; covering your mouth and nose with a cloth mask when around others; and washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you're instructed to call your health care provider before going into the office. They will walk you through a series of questions and may ask you to report to a testing site. Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls is able to test for COVID-19, but patients should not show up at the hospital. Call the HFH COVID-19 phone number at 641-648-7113 first.
Iowans are also asked to complete a health assessment on the state's TestIowa website. The assessment will ask you to enter information about your health and workplace, and will then give you the option of scheduling a COVID-19 test at a drive-through TestIowa site.
Find more county, regional and state data on the state's coronavirus website.
