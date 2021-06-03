It’s feeling a lot like summer these days, and that brings on thoughts of the pool. With classes out for the summer at Hardin County schools, the city pools have opened to the public. Find details about the county’s public pools below.
Ackley
The Ackley Municipal Pool opened May 30 and 31. It is open June 3-5 from 1-5 p.m., and June 6 from 1-7 p.m. with aerobics at 7:30 p.m. Through the rest of the summer the pool is open daily for the following swims: open swim 1-4 p.m.; lap swim 4-5 p.m.; family swim 5-6 p.m.; and open swim 6-8 p.m. Water aerobics are offered on Sundays and Wednesdays at 7:35 p.m.
The cost to swim per day is $3. Children age 2 and under are free. Season passes are available for sale. The prices are $65 for a single pass; $110 for a family pass (only dependents that can be claimed on taxes) for up to five people, with each additional person costing $5; $40 for a grandparent or babysitter pass with a family pass; and $110 for home day care passes. Aerobics-only passes can be purchased for $20 for the season (aerobics participants must be 14 years or older).
Swimming lessons will be offered in two sessions, and each session offers two time slots: 10:30-11:15 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The first session is June 14-24 (Monday-Thursday), and the second session is July 12-22 (Monday-Thursday). Fridays are make-up days if lesson days are canceled due to weather. Lessons cost $40 per session.
All children under the age of 8 must be accompanied by someone age 14 or older while they’re at the pool. All children age 8-13 will need a permission slip signed before they can be at the pool alone.
Find more information on the pool's Facebook page.
Alden
The Alden swimming pool will open for the summer on Sunday, June 6, at 1 p.m. It will be open daily the following hours: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 1 to 6 p.m.; and Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 1 to 6:30 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m. Open swim will be closed during swimming lessons, and the pool may be closed during Alden Days (June 19) and on July 4.
The cost of admission to the pool is $2 for children and $3 for adults. Season passes are also available. The price for a family pass is $75; single passes are $45; and senior passes (for people age 65 and older) are $35. Day care passes are also available – add $10 per child in your care age 2 and up.
Swimming Lesson Registration is available at the Alden City Hall. The first session is scheduled for June 21-July 2 (6-7 p.m.), and the sign-up deadline is June 10. The second session runs July 5-July 16 (6-7 p.m.), and the sign-up deadline is June 25. Class size will be limited and availability is on a first come, first serve basis. Cost for swimming lessons is $15 per child and kids must be at least 5 years old.
Find more information on the city's website.
Eldora
The Eldora Aquatic Center opens for the summer on Friday, June 4 and will close for the season on Sunday, Aug. 22. The pool is open daily for lap swim from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. except during lesson weeks (June 14-18, 21-25, June 28-July 2 and July 5-9) when it will be open from noon until 1 p.m. Regular open swim hours are 1 to 7 p.m. daily. Water Aerobics are scheduled to be Mondays through Fridays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Daily cost to use the pool is $4.50 per person, or $2.50 after 5 p.m. Kids under 2 are admitted for free. Season passes are available as well. A family pass is $195, single passes are $95 and senior passes (55 and up) are $75. Preseason passes can be purchased at the aquatic center on June 5 and 6 at discounted prices.
Find more information on the pool's Facebook page.
Hubbard
The Hubbard swimming pool is closed this year. The community is working to raise money to build a new pool. Find more information about the project and the fundraiser here.
Iowa Falls
Meyer Municipal Aquatic Center will open for the season on Saturday, June 5. The pool will be open for lap swim from 12 to 1 p.m., and for open swim from 1 to 8 p.m., seven days a week.
The cost of admission for one day is $4.50 per adult, and $3.25 for seniors and youth. On Thursdays, the price of admission is $1 per child and $2 per adult. Season passes are available for purchase. The prices are $190 for a family pass; $90 for an adult pass; and $70 for a student or senior citizen pass.
There will be three sessions of swimming lessons this summer. Each two-week session offers two times: 10-10:45 a.m. or 11-11:45 a.m. The sessions are June 14-25, June 28-July 9, and July 12-23. The cost is $22 per swimming lesson participant. Private lessons are also available upon request.
Purchase of passes and sign-up for lessons must be done at the pool – they cannot be done at City Hall.
The aquatic center also offers mini golf. The course was upgraded last year and is open to the public. Passes can be purchased at the aquatic center.
Find more information on the city's website.
Union
The Union Swimming Pool opens Saturday, June 5. Regular hours are 1 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Adult swim is set for noon to 1 p.m. daily. Day passes are $3 per person. A single season pass is $50 and a family pass is $75.
Find more information on the pool's Facebook page.
