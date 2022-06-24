Hardin County’s youngest residents will soon have access to COVID-19 vaccines.
Following federal health approval of vaccines for kids age 6 months to 5 years, Hardin County Public Health has received 100 doses of the Moderna shots. Hardin County Public Health Coordinator Rocky Reents said Thursday that she has reached out to pharmacies and clinics in the county to determine which ones are interested in administering the doses.
Reents said Medicap Pharmacy in Eldora, which has been the public health agency’s partner through rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in late 2020, will administer doses out of its pharmacy on Tuesdays. She urged the public to check the website (https://greenbelthomecare.com/covid-19-information) for more information as it becomes available. Individuals can also call the Hardin County Public Health offices at 641-939-8444.
Adults have been eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines since December 2020. Kids age 5-11 were approved to receive the shots in November 2021. Two vaccines have been approved for the youngest kids: Pfizer-BioNTech for children ages 6 months to 4 years, and Moderna for children ages 6 months through 5 years.
According to data published by the Iowa Department of Public Health, 59.4 percent of Hardin County’s population over age 5 is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.