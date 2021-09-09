The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Hardin County climbed again over the last week with the diagnosis of 58 new cases. It’s the highest number of new cases in a week in nine months.
The Iowa Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 data for cases, testing and vaccination rates every Wednesday. This week’s update reported that the total number of COVID-19 cases since March of last year rose from 2,125 on Aug. 31, to 2,183 on Sept. 7, an increase of 58 cases. The state also reported one additional Hardin County death on Wednesday. It’s the third consecutive week that the state has reported the death of a Hardin County resident from COVID-19.
Of the 2,183 total Hardin County COVID-19 cases, the state reports there have been 1,947 recoveries and 47 deaths. That leaves 189 known active cases of the disease in the county. The number of active cases has steadily increased in recent weeks with totals over the last six week as follows:
- Aug. 4: 55 cases
- Aug. 11: 100 cases
- Aug. 18: 112 cases
- Aug. 25: 151 cases
- Sept. 1: 170 cases
- Sept. 8: 189 cases
Hardin County’s virus activity over the last week qualifies it as an area of high transmission according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Counties that have 100 or more cases per 100,000 population, or that have a positivity rate of more than 10 percent are identified as having a high rate of transmission. People in areas of high transmission are advised to wear masks when they’re inside public places, regardless of vaccination status. Hardin County’s case count for the last week puts it at 344 cases per 100,000 population.
The state also updated vaccination numbers on Wednesday. According to the data, 8,024 Hardin County residents – 47.6 percent of the total population – are fully inoculated against COVID-19. That’s an increase of 99 people from last week.
A redesigned page on the state’s coronavirus website displays vaccination rates by county. It can be sorted by age and by whether the data are people who’ve had one dose of vaccine or are fully vaccinated. According to the map, of the Hardin County population that can receive a COVID-19 vaccine – those who are age 12 and older – 54.4 percent are fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 in the schools
A graph on the Iowa Department of Public Health’s coronavirus website reports that of the new Hardin County cases in the previous week, 24 percent were in children age 0-17. Beyond that, it’s impossible to know how active the virus has been in area schools, which returned to the classrooms on Aug. 23.
Last year, school districts in Hardin County issued weekly reports on the number of people who’d tested positive for COVID-19. This year, the districts are not making that information available.
Iowa Falls and Alden Superintendent Tony Neumann said his districts are still tracking COVID-19 cases as they’re reported by families, but the contact tracing of last year – identifying and informing people who’d been in close contact with a COVID-positive student or staff member – is a thing of the past.
“We not allowed to contact trace,” Neumann said, citing rules issued by the state.
This year, families in the Iowa Falls and Alden districts whose student tests positive for COVID-19 work with school nurses to plan a date of return to the classroom. Families of other students are still notified when there's a positive case, but the notification is much wider. When there's a COVID-19 case at the elementary school level, a letter goes out to all of the families of children in that student’s grade notifying them of the test result. When a case is reported at the middle or high school, the notification goes out to families of every student in the school.
While Neumann hasn’t released the number of COVID-19 cases in the schools, he said there's been more during the start of this school year than there were at the end of the last school year.
“We’re definitely seeing a more steady stream than we’ve seen,” he said on Wednesday. “This year we have a little bit of a surge going on.”
The district is required to notify the state if 10 percent of the student body of a building is out due to illness, but that’s not new – it’s a rule every year, especially when flu cases start to show up. Neumann said the Iowa Falls and Alden school districts haven't reached 10 percent yet this school year. He said Tuesday’s absent-due-to-illness numbers ranged from 3 percent at one building, to almost 7 percent at another.
(9) comments
Katie, I have contacted Test Iowa to verify if the PCR test currently in use in our area is subject to the CDC announcement I referenced in my initial comment. They were unable to answer my question and said they’d call me back. I will be sure to update this conversation if I hear back from them. Regardless, I firmly believe that all PCR tests currently used to test for COVID are only in use by EUA from the FDA and will all be replaced after December 31. I encourage all readers to look into this.
The link I posted regarding Ivermectin shows just how much evidence there is regarding its effectiveness against COVID-19, and I encourage all readers to question why it is not an approved treatment. Perhaps it is because if it is an approved treatment, there is no need for a vaccine that only comes with an EUA, and the emergency use requires that other treatments aren’t available. As a side note, the vaccine has also not been proven to work, and is looking less reliable all the time. I personally will not allow my body to be injected with experimental gene therapy for such little benefit. Speaking of which, Dr. Haverkamp, does your clinic have any FDA approved vaccines available? I don’t think so. Even if they are "interchangeable" for use, we know that the FDA approved only Comirnaty, which is unavailable in our country. All Pfizer doses that you offer are still only under EUA. Ivermectin is FDA approved, by the way, and doctors can prescribe it for off-label use if they want to do that for suffering patients. Thankfully, at least one reputable institution, the AAPS (Association of American Physicians and Surgeons) is questioning the resistance to Ivermectin. https://aapsonline.org/aaps-letter-to-ama-re-ivermectin-and-covid/
I CAN see what you can see, Dr. Haverkamp, and so can other people. Keep that in mind as we go forward and more people start to wonder why you are sticking with our federal government’s covid narrative. I am also very concerned also about misinformation.
I just wanted to clarify that Test Iowa was able to tell me that they use a PCR/NAAT test, but said they'd get back to me on whether or not that is discontinued as of Dec. 31.
Also, according to this list I'm linking you to, the PCR tests are all called rRT-PCR tests and that is exactly what the CDC Lab Alert said would need to be replaced after Dec. 31, with **no specification to only a certain version (or brand)** expiring.
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/covid-19TestingToolkit/molecular-based-tests/current-molecular-and-antigen-tests.html#Current-Molecular-Tests
It looks to me like all current PCR tests for COVID are being pulled back.
COVID is not a political party
COVID is not a religion
COVID is a virus, and it cares about none of us. There are no rewards or punishments in nature, only consequences.
I will continue to follow the best practices sent forth by the scientific method of reputable sources.
Approximately 90 % of our hospital ICU's COVID cases are unvaccinated individuals, overwhelmingly driving this current surge. I can't see that you can argue that the vaccine doesn't work. Is it 100%? No. It is approximately 90 % effective, so you will still see breakthrough cases and deaths even in the vaccinated group.
I do not know what is going to happen with COVID. I do not know what will happen with flu. No one does.
I will not continue to engage in this thread as I do not find your sources credible.
To clarify, there are many different brands of PCR and antigen tests, and the one you reference is only one brand. Not all PCR tests are being pulled back by the CDC.
And ivermectin is not an approved drug for the treatment of COVID 19. It is not backed by the National Institutes of Health, the Center for Disease Control, the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Family Physicians, and the list goes on of reputable institutions. It has not been approved because it has NOT BEEN PROVEN TO WORK. PERIOD. There are ongoing studies, yes, and it may prove in the future to be mildly effective, but it definitely is not a cure-all.
Again, the best treatment is prevention, and that is through vaccination. And when we are in a surge as we are now, we should try to limit our exposure by again using mitigation strategies as outlined by the CDC such as masking in schools / public.
I wish you could see what we see: that mitigation strategies as outlined do work when used consistently and properly, that vaccines are as safe as any other routine vaccine, and they have amazing effectiveness.
And to see the suffering that happens Every. Darn. Day. because people are infected and have been scared into not trusting the vaccine because of misinformation.
We can quibble all day long about testing numbers, unapproved treatments and test effectiveness, it doesn't change the the fact that we are a HOUSE ON FIRE right now and all anyone brings is the garden hose.
With all respect, Sarah, the information you posted is misleading.
The PCR test that you mention is only one of many COVID tests available, and is not being used locally, nor widely used. The PCR test in use is not full of "false positives" as you would like the public to believe.
COVID is real, the numbers are rising, and we have minimally effective treatments for COVID. The numbers are not "overreported" , and my medical opinion is that they are UNDERreported, as many do not seek testing for a myriad of reasons.
I encourage everyone that is able to get the COVID vaccine, as it the most effective way to prevent contracting COVID and prevent severe illness.
The Times really didn't have any flu numbers to report last year, as there was negligent flu numbers due to our effective mask wearing and social distancing. You can check the CDC for these numbers as well.
What COVID test is used locally and widely? I am only aware of the PCR and antibody tests.
I never said or meant to imply that COVID is not real, but I do mean to imply that ALL of the COVID statistics need to be read within the context of a very misleading PCR test.
I think it's interesting that you believe the CDC's claim that masking and social distancing was enough to cause the flu to essentially disappear. I suppose you are fully expecting to see those numbers rising now, and this fall, since we are not masking or social distancing. I think all Times Citizen readers should watch influenza numbers closely, especially the difference before and after Dec. 31.
And it would be interesting to see Hardin County residents who really care about their children, their grandchildren, and their school staff members STAND UP and SPEAK OUT for the sake of those children and school employees. That would be interesting indeed.
"Silence is complicity. Do not be complicit. Do not be silent."
Yes it would be amazing! For the sake of children and school employees, please spread the word that ivermectin is an amazing drug that can cure COVID-19, but that our media outlets are suppressing the knowledge. If you care, you’ll share. https://ivmmeta.com/
For context: The CDC says that after Dec. 31, labs will need to discontinue the use of the current PCR test and encourages the use of a test that will be able to differentiate between SARS-coV-2 and influenza.(https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html)
It would be interesting to see Times Citizen also publishing influenza statistics for the state/county, and comparing those numbers to previous years.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.