The incidence of positive COVID-19 has slowed in Hardin County in recent months, and the slowdown continued over the last two weeks. According to the Iowa Department of Public health, six new cases of the disease have been identified in the county since June 14.
In total, 1,879 Hardin County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March 2020. Of those, 1,828 are classified as having recovered from the illness, and 44 Hardin County residents have died of COVID-19, leaving seven current active cases. No Hardin County residents are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.
Testing for COVID-19 has continued to decline. During the week of June 21-28, a total of 148 tests were administered to Hardin County residents, compared with 178 the previous week, and 205 the week before that.
Vaccinations have continued across the county, although demand is down significantly from its peak this spring. According to the state, as of Monday morning, 7,419 Hardin County residents – about 44 percent of the total population – are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. An additional 292 people have received a first dose of vaccine.
