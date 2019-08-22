Getting around some parts of Iowa Falls has proven difficult in recent days, and with school starting on Friday, it could get slightly worse before it gets better. But there’s good news on the horizon.
First, the not-so-good news. The road closure on Oak Street has expanded, and now stretches from just south of the Crescent Drive intersection on the north, to just north of the Washington Avenue intersection on the south. Crews are continuing work on infrastructure repairs before the road is overlayed with asphalt by the Iowa Department of Transportation. The expanded Oak Street closure will facilitate replacement of pedestrian crossings with ADA-compliant ramps. It will also allow for the replacement of manholes in that section of road. The Rocksylvania Avenue and Estes Street intersections will be closed for the foreseeable future. City Manager Jody Anderson recommended motorists use Washington Avenue to cross Oak Street, and then use Fremont Street or Stevens Street to navigate north or south.
Crews have also been hard at work on completing an infrastructure project on Union Street, from the River Street intersection, west past Riverbend Middle School. On Thursday morning, Anderson said he thought the road may be open by Friday (the first day of school), but school officials have made other arrangements.
In a letter to families, Principal Jeff Burchfield said buses will drop off and pick up students at Edgewood (located at the corner of Union and River streets). Students will walk down the hill to Riverbend. Parents can drop off and pick up students before and after school at the intersection of South Cedar Street and Iowa Street, one block south of Riverbend. Parents can also drop off and pick up students before and after school at the west side of the Dale Howard Family Activity Center parking lot, looping through the parking lot. Students will walk on the grass to the sidewalk on the east side of Riverbend. School staff will be positioned at all of the locations along the route to direct students to the school.
The third project that’s altering traffic patterns is being undertaken by city staff. They are removing broken concrete panels on Washington Avenue, east of the bridge, and replacing with new concrete. This week the project has a one-block area – directly in front of the Casey’s Central Convenience Store - closed to traffic. Vehicles can still cross the Washington Avenue bridge from the west, but they’re then directed to turn north at Cedar Street. Anderson said he anticipates that project will continue at least through next week.
