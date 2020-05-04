As Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has relaxed restrictions on elective medical procedures and some retail and restaurant operations, medical providers are preparing to dip their toes back into offering medical services that have been on hold for the last six weeks.
Hansen Family Hospital CEO Doug Morse said the Iowa Falls health care facility is preparing to welcome back some of the visiting specialty services that patients rely on.
But Morse cautions it won’t be business as usual.
“We’re trying to balance patient care and our COVID response,” Morse said last week. In pursuit of that balance, the hospital has written a set of “guiding principles.” “We are going to move slowly, rationally and deliberately.”
The hospital’s now-routine practice of limiting the people who enter the building will remain in place. With the exception of emergency room visits, no one should just show up at the hospital. Patients who are experiencing symptoms in line with COVID-19 - a cough, fever, difficulty breathing - should call the hospital’s devoted COVID-19 phone number (641-648-7113) to speak with a medical provider. Patients who are in need of other care are asked to call the hospital’s main phone number (641-648-7000) to speak with a provider or make an appointment.
The hospital is continuing to operate its Rehabilitation Services department out of the Dale Howard Family Activity Center.
When visitors arrive at the hospital they’re stopped by a person in the parking lot, and asked why they’re there. Inside the hospital’s front door, visitors are asked a set of questions about their health and their temperature is taken. Morse said the hospital is also requiring face masks.
“We want as many people as possible to be wearing masks,” he said.
Inside the hospital, guests will notice other changes. Chairs in waiting areas have been moved to provide six feet of distance between them. Plastic has been installed at registration desks to create a barrier between employees and patients. And Morse said that appointments made at the hospital will be planned out to guarantee there aren’t too many people in the hospital at one time.
“If we only have room for 12 visitors, then we’ll have 12 appointment slots,” Morse said.
One key component to determining specialty services appointment availability will be the availability of PPE (personal protective equipment). While the hospital has been receiving deliveries of PPE from the Iowa National Guard and Hardin County Emergency Management, that supply is for use with COVID-19 only. Morse said it’s being kept in a separate room. Other services - specialists’ services, clinic visits and emergency services - have to use the hospital’s supply of PPE, which is limited.
Morse said a group of HFH employees will review the hospital’s PPE supply regularly and determine how many specialty patients can be seen based on that supply.
Whereas in the past the hospital has offered numerous specialty service appointments at one time, Morse said the new schedule will be limited. One specialty will be provided per week.
“The first week in May we’ll have a limited oncology clinic and that will be the only specialty clinic so we can accommodate fewer patients,” Morse said.
Patients will be contacted by specialists’ offices to schedule appointments. Morse said elective procedures will not be performed at the hospital. Any procedures performed must be deemed necessary for the patient.
Morse stressed that the hospital is still open, and people who need care should call to make an appointment.
“I’ve had a few people catch me and say ‘Are you open at all?’” Morse said. “We wanted to remind people we are open with limitations. Call our number and we’ll help you.”
State is now releasing people from quarantine SEVEN (7) days following a positive test for Covid-19.
Log In
