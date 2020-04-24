The launch this week of a statewide COVID-19 testing program has caused some confusion among the public. And now Hansen Family Hospital officials are clarifying that the tests performed at the Iowa Falls hospital are not part of the new Test Iowa initiative.
Test Iowa was unveiled to the public by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday. The newly launched program will enable Iowa to perform an additional 540,000 tests at a rate of up to 3,000 people per day. The state signed a $26 million contract with Utah-based corporate partners at Qualtrics, Domo, Nomi Health and Silicon Slopes. A new website, TestIowa.com, is designed to let Iowans complete an assessment that will dictate whether they need to be tested.
But the program and its promise to test Iowans at sites throughout the state has caused some issues for other testing sites. Hansen Family Hospital CEO Doug Morse said Thursday that the hospital has received some calls and people have stopped at the facility to inquire about testing. He said testing at the hospital is still going through the State Hygienic Labs, and it still must comply with state requirements for testing, which are separate from Test Iowa.
Morse said the hospital is still asking patients who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to call the dedicated HFH COVID-19 phone number (641-648-7113). You'll speak with a health care provider who will ask a series of questions. Based on those answers, the patient may be asked to report to the hospital for testing.
Iowans are also urged to complete the online assessment at TestIowa.com. That data will be collected by the state and used to determine possible "hot spots" of COVID-19. Based on that information, the state will set up temporary drive-through testing locations. If you're eligible for a test through Test Iowa you will be contacted with information about when and where to go to be tested.
