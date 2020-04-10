A national shortage of personal protective equipment coupled with recommendations from health officials that Americans wear protective face masks, has resulted in a demand for the masks - at homes, at businesses and even at Hansen Family Hospital.
The hospital, like other medical providers, has received deliveries of personal protective equipment (PPE) through Hardin County Emergency Management Coordinator Thomas Craighton. Craighton spoke about the process at a meeting of the county supervisors this week, and said he’s made deliveries throughout the county.
Lori Krenos, chief nursing officer at HFH, said this week that the hospital has PPE, but not an abundance of it.
“Right now we’re doing OK,” she said. “I wouldn’t say we have a lot of it.”
The hospital has implemented a policy that requires masks be worn in the building by everyone at all times. Those people who are in direct patient care roles use the hospital PPE. The rest of the staff - those working in reception, administration and other roles that don’t put them in close physical contact with patients - are wearing cloth masks that were made and donated by the public.
But they need more.
“Right now we have enough for every person to have one,” Krenos said. Each day, the person who wears them takes theirs home and launders it.
Homemade masks must follow specifications distributed by the MercyOne network. Those specifications can be found here. Mask donations for the hospital can be dropped off in Iowa Falls at Dale Howard Auto Center.
As for the public, Krenos said the hospital cannot give out masks - a request that’s been made in recent weeks. There are, however, a number of online guides that provide step-by-step instructions for making a mask (even if you can’t sew).
