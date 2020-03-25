It’s easy to think about the regular hot spots when it comes to closures and restrictions due to COVID-19. But what about places that aren’t open every day and rely on events to make their money? How are they dealing with no gatherings of more than 10 people and not being able to serve patrons?
Currently, golf courses can still be open as a way for people to get outside and get some physical activity in during the partial shutdown. However, that could change at any time.
“For example, Illinois, on Tuesday they closed all courses but now they’ve opened them back up with some restrictions which is good. For one, you can get out and get some exercise,” said Highland Golf Club general manager Shawn Adams. “They will have restrictions on the course itself and so forth.”
And even though they can still have members on the Iowa Falls course – not using public golf carts is one of the restrictions – the clubhouse is essentially a bar/restaurant and does fall under the closures until next week.
Adams said members can still order food and beverages, but they will be taken at the door and not inside. There is an outdoor bathroom available as well.
This biggest hit Highland is taking comes from the other events. They are a popular venue for weddings, graduations and business meetings. They have already had 18 cancellations of meetings and events and know more are forthcoming.
“We stand to lose well over $25,000 because of the shut down. Because of events that we have,” Adams said.
Most of the catering and money comes from meetings and private gatherings.
The restrictions are intact until April 15, but Adams believes they won’t be fully operational until May 1, or maybe June 1.
Employees are taking the time now to clean the clubhouse and the grounds and Adams is working on being approved for a grant through the recent Iowa Small Business Relief Program.
Another popular event space in the Scenic City is the Open Door. In just a weeks time, owner Jessie Weaver had to cancel five events. She said most of the events on the calendar for April will also have to be canceled – but she is waiting to see beyond then.
“May is a big month for me with seven graduation parties, a couple showers, lunch, patio night and a dinner on the calendar,” Weaver said.
For the small business that depends on events – especially because it is not open on a nightly basis - the biggest burden has been losing those large gatherings.
“Financially it’s a burden to not have events happening at Open Door to pay the bills,” said Weaver. “Fortunately my staff does not depend on Open Door as their main source of income. I really feel for restaurant servers, managers and owners that are experiencing layoff‘s and have had to shut down their daily operations.”
Weaver is currently taking things day-by-day, but is looking ahead to those brighter days. Her biggest concern is the community’s safety – especially when it comes to food service.
“You have to be especially careful when it comes to food service on a normal basis, we will need to be even more cautious when reopening,” Weaver said. “I hope that everyone reschedules their special events at Open Door and I will definitely be planning some fun events open to the public - everyone will be ready to get out.”
