The Annual Hubbard Days celebration begins Friday with a golf tournament and ends on Sunday with a kid’s fishing derby. In between, organizers have packed all three days with fun for people of all ages.
Friday’s golf tournament is an 11 a.m. two-person best shot at Hubbard Golf & Rec Club. The Chamber Fundraiser meal will also be held at the club on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m., with the coronation of Miss and Ms. Hubbard happening there at 6 p.m. Day one wraps up with the annual Hubbard Open House and Fireman’s Dance at the fire station featuring a raffle and live auction, and the music of The Flyer Band.
Day two kicks off early with 6 a.m. registration for the Backyard BBQ Contest with People’s Choice judging from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. There is also 7 a.m. registration for a 5K Run/Walk at City Park. The run, hosted by the Hubbard Pool Fundraising Committee, starts at 8 a.m. Breakfast will also be served from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Middle School lunchroom, hosted by the Hubbard Community Betterment & Former Lions Club.
The centerpiece of the three-day event is the parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday which leads into the Lost Cause Motorcycle group’s Fun Run, sand volleyball tournament and doubles horseshoe tournament at 11 a.m.; the Prairie Tractor Puller’s Modified Tractor Pull at 12 p.m.; and Bag Tournament at 1 p.m. It all culminates with a street dance with Vince Moreno from 8 a.m. to midnight.
In addition, inflatable entertainment will be set up in City Park from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Also in the park will be face painting and glitter tattoos, money pit for kids 0-10, pedal tractor pull, and Happy Hubbard Train rides – all on Saturday.
Sunday also starts early with breakfast at Hubbard Golf & Rec from 8 to 10:30 a.m. A four-person best shot tournament tees off at 10 a.m. The Hubbard Car Show opens at 11 a.m. It all ends with the fishing derby at Meirs Pond for kids 0-15.
Special from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday will be the Hubbard Historical Society and Church open house. Free to the public, the group will highlight Hubbard history through A Whirl of Weddings and Remarkable Hubbardites displays.
