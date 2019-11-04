Three City candidates running unopposed
The Hubbard City Council doesn’t have a lot of turnover from one election to the next. This November will be no different. With three seats open and only three candidates running, the Council is likely to see only one new face.
Incumbent Marshall Simmerman is seeking re-election as Mayor, and council member Randy Smuck is also looking to return. That leaves Tracy Below as the lone rookie candidate
Marshall Simmerman
Age: 60
Occupation: Sr. Account Manager, Mosaic Crop Nutrition
Why did you decide to run for re-election? “I want to see through the on-going sewer project.”
What in-office accomplishments are you most proud of? “Remodel of City Hall making it handicap accessible. Along with preserving a historical structure. Rehabilitation of the sanitary sewer system. Updating City ordinances and having them codified.”
What are your plans if you’re re-elected? “Finish Phase 3 of sewer rehab project. Continued enforcement of nuisance properties. Focus on Economic Development. Affordable housing. Attracting employees to current businesses. Attracting new business and industry.”
Randy Smuck
Age: 55
Occupation: Truck driver at Ag Partners
Why did you decide to run for re-election? “Because they need people to run.”
What in-office accomplishments are you most proud of? “Water tower project.”
What are your plans if you’re re-elected? “To make the town a nice place to live.”
Tracy Below
Age: 63
Occupation: Self-employed
Why did you decide to run for election? “I’m running unopposed, so obviously we needed a candidate. But I will be happy to serve. My parents were active in the community, and my son wears several hats in the community today, I’ve always been active, and this is just another way I can help keep Hubbard an attractive community to live in.”
What experience or qualifications do you have for the job? “Good question. Look at the Iowa Falls City Council, the Radcliffe City Council and the Hubbard City Council. What qualifications do these people have? The common denominator in all cases is that these council members care about their community and are willing to volunteer their time. I think I fit into that mold.”
What are your plans if elected? “We have an outstanding mayor, and I’m happy that he (Marshall Simmerman) is running for another term. We also have a quality, well-organized city clerk. I want to support them in any way I can, and play an active role in the city government. As of now I have no real agenda other than I’d like to see a few properties cleaned up.” n
One race for H-R School Board seat
One incumbent will be running unopposed as he seeks another term on the Hubbard-Radcliffe School Board. Another faces a challenge.
Jacob Bolson will be running for his second four-year term and will do so without a race. Fellow-incumbent, and current H-R School Board president Bob Westendorf, however, will be challenged in Dist. 2 by newcomer April Eller.
Ashley Halvorsen will be running unopposed as she seeks her first term in the seat long-held by Leon Schwartz. Also running are Nathan Weig who seeks to fill the remaining term of Brandy Eilbeck, and April Eller as she looks to unseat incumbent Westendorf.
Bob Westendorf
Age: 47
Occupation: Production Supervisor a BASF Ames
Why did you decide to run for re-election? “To continue my service to the H-R district as challenging issues that involve all students and staff need leadership to make fair unbiased decisions to promote growth and learning.”
What accomplishments are you most proud of? “We have brought together the strongest administration team in the area. I am proud to have been a part of building this administration that truly cares about our kids.”
What are your plans if you’re re-elected? “Continue to stay focused on what is best for all kids. Always remember that by working together we can build a safe strong environment for our kids to thrive.”
Jacob Bolson
Age: 35
Occupation: John Deere in Waterloo, as well as helping wife’s family on their farms in Hardin and Wright Counties.
Why are you running for office/re-election? “I am a strong believer in supporting the communities that we live in, whether that is people volunteering on the Fire Department, volunteering at church, or supporting other great causes. I have greatly enjoyed my first term on the H-R board and decided to pursue a second term. My wife and I are blessed with four children and I believe it is crucial to have a school board with members that are parents.”
What in-office accomplishments are you most proud of? “The H-R administrative leadership team that we have been blessed to put together . . . The exponential growth in collaboration with E-NP as part of our partnership under the South Hardin umbrella. While this has introduced new efficiencies for the two districts, the greatest beneficiary has been our kids through strengthening our academic, athletic, and cultural growth. And supporting Dr. Zellmer with development of the South Hardin strategy during the 2018-2019 school year and kicking off execution of the strategy in the 2019-2020 school year. We are on a long journey, but it is an exciting journey.”
What are your plans for the board if you are re-elected? “There has been so much evolution at H-R and the South Hardin partnership that in order to continue executing the strategy, we need to keep laser-focused on stability. H-R was forced to make some exceptionally difficult budget decisions coming into the 2019-2020 school year and now with those decisions in our past, as a Board, we need to ensure we have absolute clarity on driving forward. I am also very passionate about communication and keeping our communities engaged with the school. We must continue being more proactive with our community outreach and community engagement, public communications, and sharing the story about what H-R and South Hardin offer. And having a healthy school is key to the long term sustainability of a community, so it is disheartening when we continue to have a segment of community members that chose to take the tuition dollars provided by the taxpayer for their child(ren) and send those tuition dollars elsewhere via open enrolling their child(ren) to other school districts. To ensure the future health of our district and support the health of our communities, we must continue being more proactive with demonstrating the value offered by H-R and the South Hardin experience and work at reducing the quantity of students open enrolling out. My wife and I are blessed with four children; if I didn’t believe in H-R and South Hardin, I wouldn’t be pursuing a second term.”
April Eller
Age: 38
Occupation: Radcliffe City Clerk
Why did you decide to run for election? “I have three children in the district. My husband also teaches and coaches several sports for the South Hardin District. Our district is rolling in the right way with great administration, amazing teaching staff, and I also believe strongly in the new strategic improvement plan and want to see that process through. Maintaining and improving the district is very important to me as a parent, wife of an employee, and longtime resident.”
What experience or qualifications do you have for the job? “I have been a City Clerk for 10 years with this position I work daily with government budgets so I have a clear understanding of how they work. I have been involved in many committees and boards within the districts and am currently serving the HR Elementary PTO, and also more recently on the South Hardin Booster Club as the Middle School Rep. These have given me much insight on the happenings and needs with in the buildings, staff, and athletic clubs.”
What are your plans if elected? “Help install and maintain a positive and progressive vision with in the district. Work with the staff, administration and community to support forward thinking. Be a responsible member of the board to be sure that a fiscally sound budget is kept. I also plan to continue to be out in the communities listening and promoting our district and be willing to listen to ideas that will help improve our schools.”
Ashley Halvorsen
Age: 35
Occupation: Stay-at-home mom
Why did you decide to run for election? “Our bus driver nominated me and I thought, ‘why not?’ It will be a good opportunity for me to help the community.”
What experience or qualifications do you have for the job? “I am new to the district and will have all four of my children attending and am hoping to make an impact for our community.”
What are your plans if elected? “I plan to listen and be open minded to continue to keep our schools in check.”
Nathan Weig
Age: 43
Occupation: General Manager at KMJ Performance. Online auto parts retailer.
Why did you decide to run for election? “Many families have asked me to run for a couple of years. I am very interested in trying to get our school system to get our finances under control. I obviously also want the best for my kids and all of the kids in our district.”
What are your plans if elected? “My plans are to learn the system while starting to give my thoughts and ideas. My goal is to leave our district in a better situation when I’m done then where it is now.” n
