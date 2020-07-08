The Black Lives Matter movement is coming to Iowa Falls this week in the form of a homegrown protest. The event’s organizers - two IFA High School alumni and a local pastor – say they’re planning a peaceful demonstration that calls people into the cause without alienating them.
Brooke Johnson and Jordan Liekweg haven’t been full-time residents of Iowa Falls since they graduated from the local high school in 2011. But the lifelong friends have stayed in touch, and when they both found themselves temporarily back in the Scenic City this summer, they started talking about bringing the message of racial justice and equality to their hometown.
The Black Lives Matter message has been shared at protests around the world since May, when 46-year-old George Floyd was killed during an arrest in Minneapolis. An estimated 15 million to 26 million people have participated in the protests, making it one of the largest movements in U.S. history.
“I knew that there hadn’t been any protests here, but I also knew that of course there are people who care here,” said Johnson, who lives in Los Angeles and has participated in Black Lives Matter protests there. “It’s so impactful to be around so many people who feel the same way you do and want to make change the way you do.”
As their idea for a protest grew, Johnson and Liekweg noticed that the Rev. Kendy Miller, the pastor at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Iowa Falls, was sharing Black Lives Matter messages on social media. The friends met Miller years ago when she led their church youth group, and they reached out to ask her to join them in organizing a protest.
“When Brooke messaged me, immediately I was like, ‘Yes, I’ll do what I can to help join in and be there,’” Miller said. “I think it’s really important for people - especially with white privilege - to use our voices.”
The group created a Facebook event page for the protest and shared it publicly last week. They said they’ve been surprised by the response. As of Tuesday, 44 people had responded that they planned to attend, and more than 100 indicated they’re interested in it.
“I thought it would be very small with Brooke, me, Kendy and a few other people, but it really took off,” said Liekweg, who’s been living in New York City for four years, but moved back to Iowa Falls to work remotely during the coronavirus pandemic. “It was very humbling to see that there were so many people interested.”
But Liekweg, Johnson and Miller said organizing a Black Lives Matter protest in Iowa Falls is different from organizing one in Los Angeles, New York or even Des Moines. Iowa Falls is not a racially diverse community - according to 2010 U.S. Census data, only 2 percent of the local population is Black or African American. So the organizers are trying to find a balance with the protest - speaking out against systemic racism and acknowledging white privilege without being too “abrasive,” Liekweg said.
“We wanted to make sure we were thinking about our audience, thinking about the community we grew up in, and we wanted to be as impactful as possible,” he said, “making sure that the signs we use are well received, making sure we’re not saying anything too radical or anything that would turn people away because we really need the support to get people to start recognizing that white privilege really is a thing and it’s our responsibility as white allies to really make an impact as much as possible without turning away people.
“To be honest,” he said last week, “I’m a little nervous.”
Liekweg and Johnson said that’s why they reached out to Miller. As a longtime Iowa Falls resident and well-respected pastor, her name and voice carry weight. Miller said she was happy to be asked and to lend her help because the message is one she supports and preaches regularly.
“As a pastor I come at this theologically. I preach about justice and inclusion,” she said. “What I hope is that people will be aware that all of us are created in the image and likeness of god. We need to say that loudly and back it up with actions.”
Johnson said she wants Thursday’s protest to “call people in, as opposed to calling them out,” and her hope is that it will start a local movement.
“When I went to the first protest that I went to in LA, I felt really jumbled afterward for a solid two days,” Johnson said. “Something has been unsettled and I can’t resettle it, which is uncomfortable, but also it spurred me to take more action.
“I’m really hoping this protest isn’t just a protest,” she added. “I hope that people feel invigorated by it to take it to whatever level of action they can . . . All wishful thinking, but these are my hopes.”
