Don Anderson has made many connections throughout his high school coaching career, but one of his North Iowa student-athletes in Buffalo Center made one of the biggest impressions.
The Iowa Falls-Alden football coach led the North Iowa program on and off for 14 years, but Troy Kettwick - an all-district wide receiver, defensive back and outside linebacker - was a special one who came through that program.
That's what made recent news that Kettwick, 25, recently spent 12 days on a ventilator after contracting the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 so much harder for Anderson.
"Troy is a great kid and he is living up in the Twin Cities and is going to get married in August," Anderson said. "I had heard that a 25-year-old Buffalo Center alum had gotten the virus and I texted a friend of mine up there. When I was told it was him I was stunned.”
Kettwick was a four-sport athlete at North Iowa and a member of the Bisons' 2012 state basketball qualifier. The shock that someone young and athletic could contract the disease wasn't lost on his former high school football coach.
Anderson said he communicated with Kettwick's dad via text, and at one point, the ventilator was performing 60 percent of Troy's breathing. That dropped to 45 percent the following day, but then Kettwick's health took another turn for the worse. His temperature reached 103 degrees.
Over the next few days, Kettwick's temperature came down and he recovered. Anderson said he was scheduled to be released from the hospital.
"He was not in good shape for a few days, and what is frustrating about this virus, is your loved ones are unable to visit. So his parents were stuck in Buffalo Center while he's in Minneapolis hooked up to a ventilator," Andreson said. "This is a healthy young man it almost took his life. One of our biggest misconceptions is young people won't get it. That's not true."
Anderson is sharing Kettwick's story as a way to reach the school-aged kids who he says aren't taking COVID-19 seriously.
"I hope our young people are keeping that in mind, but I've see groups of vehicles with four or five high school kids riding together. I hope parents understand their kids could get this," Anderson said. “We are in a society where no one wants to be told what they can do. That's the youthful invincibility. Not only you might get it but you will spread it to someone else. I want people to understand that it would be a terrible thing to have happen."
