The Iowa Falls School Board will likely have to make some big decisions in the coming years. Enrollment has stagnated, and as the district’s buildings age - the newest is almost 50 years old - there will be questions about whether to renovate or undertake a new construction project.
It was against that backdrop that the four candidates who are seeking three seats on the Iowa Falls Board met at the Barlow Library Monday evening for an election forum.
Incumbent Chris Stauffer, who has served one four-year term on the board, is being joined on the ballot by three newcomers: Matt Hill, Jack Kobe and Dawn Parker. The forum, which was hosted by the Iowa Falls Education Association and Times Citizen Communications, and moderated by local teacher Karen Koenig, covered topics ranging from teacher pay and union negotiations, to classroom technology and budget reductions. Below are some of the candidates' abridged answers to some of the questions.
Asked what they’d do about the district’s aging infrastructure, several candidates spoke of new construction.
“The last 20 years this community that we all take pride in has built a pool, built this library, a hospital, a fire station, city hall, an impressive bridge was put up, we did that streetscape,” said Parker, a retired teacher. “I think if the city and the community can get behind a pool, a library, a hospital, fire station, city hall, they can certainly do something for the children. I’ve been in those buildings, I’ve been in those classrooms, I toured them, I’ve taught in those, we can do much better than what we have for the district.”
Kobe, a business unit leader at Centrum Valley Farms and father of two, suggested that the district may want to rethink where it educates students.
“Maybe we need to look at a central campus where all the students come together,” he said. “Maybe it’s a separate building for the grade school and maybe it’s an addition that attaches to the high school for the middle school. Maybe we need to start looking at that and talking about it now. Having a plan in the next five, 10, 15 years of what we’re going to do. It’s not cheap. But with everything else we’re doing in our schools we have to take a look at it.”
Earlier this month the school board began discussing a possible new addition at the high school. The proposal could include a new band room, a second gym and an expanded shop. Preliminary estimates put the cost at $2 to $7.5 million, which would require a public vote.
Hill, who has been attending recent school board meetings and went with the board on its annual buildings tour earlier this month, also endorsed a long-term plan.
“We need a master plan rather than a let’s-fix-this-right-now,” said Hill, a manager for Theisen's and father of six. He pointed to the fact that the district's bus barn doors will have to be made larger to accommodate new buses. “We’ve got to do whatever will help make the most sense and will make us more efficient, more effective.”
Asked about the district’s strengths and weaknesses, Stauffer pointed to people as one of its greatest assets.
“We have great teachers. We’ve seen leadership that’s really stepped up and helped in rough patches the last couple of years. And community - I thought it was absolutely fabulous to see the football stands full of people at the games this year,” said Staffer, a financial advisor and father of seven. In the area of weaknesses, Stauffer pointed to a challenge facing many rural districts. “Declining enrollment is something we’re going to have to face. And partnership with the city. I think right now there’s . . . right now we don’t have good communication between the city and the school district, which is going to help the community overall. And facilities are definitely something we’re going to have to address.”
Kobe, whose two sons attend Iowa Falls-Alden High School, pointed to the district’s initiatives as a strength.
“If you look over the last several years, the changes that have been made in the classroom setting . . . If you walk into Pineview and see kids with the Leader in Me program and how proud those kids are, it’s amazing,” said Kobe. “Look at J-Term at the high school and students working with businesses or job shadowing. It’s a big deal.”
In response to a question about the role of the school board, Hill said it's board members' job to help the district be its best.
“To really conduct business of the school that allows the teachers and kids to learn,” he said of the board’s role. “Working with administration, the principals, knowing what’s happening in the buildings, so the board can have productive meetings, productive decisions so they’re not just guessing at things.”
Parker said board members should be good listeners.
“I would want to make informed decisions based on what the students’ best interest is,” she said. “Listen to school employees, listen to community people, attend the board meetings well-prepared, remain open minded. I’ve always thought there’s two sides to every story - I think listen to everything and work with the superintendent and other people on the board. It sounds simple but I know it's a lot of work.”
In closing, Stauffer extended an invitation to the community.
“This is my invitation to you as a community member to come to a meeting,” he said. “This is my invitation to you to look at the agenda, educate yourself on what the board is doing. This my invitation to you to come, listen to it, be part of the discussion . . . Every meeting I’ve been a part of for the last four years, just about every time we’re a board in front of an empty room, but there's always a lot of opinions and suggestions the next day on social media. Come, get engaged in person.”
Find profiles of all the candidates here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.