Members of the Iowa Falls-Alden High School Class of 2021 were recognized with dozens of awards and scholarships in May. The awards are listed after each recipient's name, and students are listed alphabetically by last name.
Jasmyne Alaniz
Silver Cord Recipient for Volunteering
$559 Mark & Laura Hamilton Endowed Scholarship
$600 ECC Merit Scholarship
$1,000 ECC Leadership Scholarship
$500 Arcturus Lodge Odd Fellows Scholarship
$1,000 Iowa Falls Church Women United Scholarship
$500 Rosemary and Lloyd Rieber Memorial Scholarship
$500 The Green Belt Bank and Trust Commitment Scholarship
Cameron Arehart
$600 Bruce Rastetter Endowed Scholarship
$600 ECC Career & Tech Scholarship
Madison Barrick
Silver Cord Recipient for Volunteering
$500 Alden UMC Sweers Family Scholarship
$250 Alden Women’s Auxiliary of Collins-Dunning Post 201 Scholarship
$500 Rosemary and Lloyd Rieber Memorial Scholarship
Jaden Bartlett
Academic All-State Member
NHS President
Student Council President
Silver Cord Recipient for Volunteering
Top Senior Award for Social Studies
Seal of Biliteracy Recipient
North Central Conference All Academic Team
$300 Academic Excellence
$150 Citizenship for the American Bar Association
$5,000/renewable 4 years - University of Iowa's Old Gold Scholarship
$3,000/renewable 4 years - University of Iowa Honors Program Presidential Merit Scholarship
Accepted into University of Iowa Honors Program
$500 Daniel Harris Voge Fine Arts Scholarship
$500 Marlow Steinberg Music Scholarship
$500 Mick and Dawn Parker Scholarship
$400 Elks Education Committee B.P.O.E. Scholarship
Bridget Berven
$901 Mary Fuller/Doris Foster Endowed Scholarship
$600 ECC Merit Scholarship
$500 ECC Leadership Scholarship
Katie Cearley
Top Senior Award for Foreign Language
$761 Jerry Benning Endowed Scholarship
$600 ECC Merit Scholarship
$1,500 ECC Leadership Scholarship
$900 American Legion Grace Hibner Nursing Scholarship
$1,500 Iowa Falls Lions Club Scholarship
$250 Alden American Legion Collins-Dunning Post 201 Scholarship
$500 Rosemary and Lloyd Rieber Memorial Scholarship
Paige Copeland
$690 Gwen Gohring Endowed Scholarship
$1,000 ECC Leadership Scholarship
$600 ECC Merit Scholarship
$378 Iowa Falls Rotary Club Scholarship
Hannah Elerding
Marine Corp Semper Fidelis Award for Music Excellence
Seal of Biliteracy Recipient
North Central Conference All Academic Team
$250 Academic Excellence
$3,000 (renewable for 4 yrs) UNI Panther Impact Award
$1,000 Van Wall Memorial Scholarship
$500 Marlow Steinberg Music Scholarship
$300 PEO Chapter DV of Iowa Falls Scholarship
$500 Friends of the Robert W. Barlow Memorial Scholarship
Jordan Filloon
Top Senior Award for Art
$150 Academic Excellence
Taryn Finn
$500 Masons Home Lodge #192 of Iowa Falls Scholarship
Mikayla Fjeld
Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award
Student Council Secretary
Top Senior Award for Instrumental Music
American Legion Award for Excellence and Citizenship
$300 Academic Excellence
$1,000 ISDTA Senior Scholarship for Dance
$1,495 Miss Iowa Falls Scholarship
Army Active Duty
Nolan Frohwein
$16,000 (renewable for 4 years) - Waldorf University Athletic Scholarship
Jennifer Garibay
Class Treasurer
Top Senior Award for Vocal Music
Seal of Biliteracy Recipient
$1,000 Life-Long Learning Award
Dawson Hadwiger
$50 Academic Excellence
$705 Whitesell Family Endowed Scholarship
$600 ECC Merit Scholarship
$1,000 ECC Housing Scholarship
$500 ECC Legacy Scholarship
$500 ECC Leadership Scholarship
Mavis Henle
$1,200 Siems Family Endowed Scholarship
$600 ECC Merit Scholarship
$800 ECC Leadership Scholarship
$2,235 Glen and Myrna Robinson Pluggers Prize Scholarship
$300 F.B. Rausenberger Memorial Scholarship
Cody Hickethier
$250 Iowa Falls Women of the Moose Chapter #1108 Scholarship
Sydney Hullinger
Student Council Member
$200 Academic Excellence
$6,000 (renewable for 4 years) Truman State Tru Merit Scholarship
$1,000 (renewable for 4 years) Truman State Music Scholarship
$1,000 Truman State Scholarship
$2,000 Dennis and Jane McCormick Scholarship
Morgan Jaenke
$100 Academic Excellence
$5,000 ECC Robert & Arlene Hamilton Excellence in Agriculture Scholarship
$500 Franklin and Malinda Thies Memorial Scholarship
$300 Nissly and Nissly Scholarship
$250 Leonard Sanders Memorial Scholarship
Rana Janes
Silver Cord Recipient for Volunteering
$250 Bethany Lutheran Scholarship
$300 Scenic City Area Retired School Personnel Scholarship
$250 GNB Leadership Scholarship
$400 Elks Education Committee B.P.O.E. Scholarship
Anika Jelmeland
$50 Academic Excellence
$500 Alden UMC Sweers Family Scholarship
$1,000 (renewable for four years) - University of Iowa Pentacrest Award
Taylor Johnson
Silver Cord Recipient for Volunteering
FFA Treasurer
$50 Academic Excellence
$831 John & Marilyn McNemar Endowed Scholarship
$900 ECC Academic Scholarship
$500 ECC Legacy Scholarship
$1,000 ECC Leadership Scholarship
$1,000 Iowa Falls Church Women United Scholarship
$1,000 The Dale Rankin Memorial Scholarship
$500 Masons Home Lodge #192 of Iowa Falls Scholarship
$250 Alden American Legion Collins-Dunning Post 201 Scholarship
$2,240 Miss Iowa Falls Scholarship
$500 Marge Tjarks Memorial Scholarship
$250 Iowa Falls Women of the Moose Chapter #1108 Scholarship
Faith Jones
Silver Cord Recipient for Volunteering
Student Council Member
$250 Academic Excellence
$250 Bethany Lutheran Scholarship
$500 American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship
Mason Kent
$634 Dr. Paul & Rita Hoversten Endowed Scholarship
$1,000 ECC Leadership Scholarship
$500 ECC Career & Tech Scholarship
$400 Campbell’s Supply-Cam Spray-Iowa Power Products Scholarship
$1,000 Robert Ellingson Memorial Scholarship
Nadine Klaffke
Silver Cord Recipient for Volunteering
$250 Bethany Lutheran Scholarship
Luke Kloetzer
Top Senior Award for Family and Consumer Science
$100 Academic Excellence
American Legion Award for Excellence and Citizenship
$400 Hansen Family Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship
Jackson Kobe
Silver Cord Recipient for Volunteering
$10,000 (renewable for 4 years) Northwestern Academic Scholarship
$2,500 Northwestern eSports Scholarship
$250 Bethany Lutheran Scholarship
Lacey Kobriger
$50 Academic Excellence
Marlee Lancaster
NHS Treasurer
Class President
$200 Academic Excellence
$1,500 (renewable for 4 years) - Panther Success Award
$2,000 (renewable for 4 years) - UNI - T.E.D. Scholarship
$750 (renewable for 4 years) - UNI Business T.E.D. Scholarship
$250 Bethany Lutheran Scholarship
$250 Alden American Legion Collins-Dunning Post 201 Scholarship
$250 United Bank and Trust Company Scholarship
$500 American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship
Quincey Lascheid
NHS Vice President
Student Council Vice President
Silver Cord Recipient for Volunteering
Top Senior Award for English
North Central Conference All Academic Team
$350 Academic Excellence
$251 Willis & Connie Wubbena Academic Scholarship
$215 Raymond Burr Endowed Scholarship
$2,149 ECC Academic Scholarship
$800 ECC Leadership Scholarship
$1,000 Memberships First Community Credit Union
$750 Dr. Grace O. Doane Alden Public Library Foundation Scholarship
$500 Marlow Steinberg Music Scholarship
$400 Harry and Mary Silke Scholarship
$200 E.O. Ellsworth Scholarship
$1,000 The Green Belt Bank and Trust Academic Achievement Scholarship
Dylan Madden
Bernie Saggau Award
$1,000 Flint Hills Discovery Scholarship
$500 Masons Home Lodge #192 of Iowa Falls Scholarship
$500 Leo and Darlyne Praska Endowed Agriculture Scholarship
$1,000 Lalor Family Scholarship
Rilee McKibben
$14,000 (renewable for 4 years) - Mount Mercy Dean's Academic Scholarship
$3,000 (renewable for 4 years) - Mount Mercy Softball Athletic Scholarship
$1,500 Mount Mercy Scholarship Day Award
$1,000 Mount Mercy Visit Scholarship
$2,000 Dennis and Jane McCormick Scholarship
$500 Rosemary and Lloyd Rieber Memorial Scholarship
Ellie Meyer
Marine Corps Outstanding Athlete Award
Top Senior Award for Science
Top Senior Award for Math
Top Senior Award for Business
Iowa Governor’s Scholar Award
North Central Conference All Academic Team
$350 Academic Excellence
$30,000 (renewable for 4 years) - Wartburg College Regents Scholarship
$6,000 (renewable for 4 years) - Wartburg College Scholarship
$1,500 Wartburg College Academic Visit Day Scholarship
$1,000 Wartburg College Scholarship Day Attendance Award
$1,000 Wartburg Alumni Referral Award
$1,000 GNB Insurance and Grinnell Mutual 2021 Road to Success Scholarship
$1,000 Marjory Oppold Memorial Scholarship
$500 Jon Jordahl Math Scholarship
$500 Richard and Karen McNickle Agriculture Scholarship
$250 John Hensing Memorial Scholarship
$1,000 The Green Belt Bank and Trust Academic Achievement Scholarship
Kailee Meyer
Silver Cord Recipient for Volunteering
$1,268 Verle & Marie Stucker Endowed Scholarship
$300 ECC Leadership Scholarship
$378 Iowa Falls Rotary Club Scholarship
$800 Miss Iowa Falls Scholarship
Allyson Mulford
NHS Secretary
Student Council Member
Silver Cord Recipient for Volunteering
$300 Academic Excellence
$1,500 (renewable for 4 years) - UNI Panther Success Award
$2,000 (renewable for 4 years) - UNI - T.E.D. Scholarship
$2,000 Iowa Financial Know How Challenge - Senior Scholarship
$1,000 Shelly Warner Bridgewater Memorial Scholarship
$500 Ron Jones Memorial Scholarship
$300 Scenic City Area Retired School Personnel Scholarship
$300 Iowa Falls Education Association-James Lillie Memorial Scholarship
$500 Delta Kappa Gamma Scholarship
$750 Gude Family Scholarship
$2,500 Hunter Krause Memorial Scholarship
Jocelyn Mulford
Class Vice President
$300 Academic Excellence
$1,000 (renewable for 4 years) - University of Iowa Pentacrest Award
$2,000 Edward Vavra Family Scholarship
$500 Rosemary and Lloyd Rieber Memorial Scholarship
$1,000 Lalor Family Scholarship
Samuel Off
Marine Corps Outstanding Athlete Award
$600 ECC Merit Scholarship
$1,000 ECC Housing Scholarship
Mia Oppold
$500 Ray and Ethel Show Endowed Scholarship
$300 ECC Merit Scholarship
$201 Max and Nellie White Endowed Scholarship
$500 Leo and Darlyne Praska Endowed Health Scholarship
$2,235 Glen and Myrna Robinson Pluggers Prize Scholarship
$500 Rosemary and Lloyd Rieber Memorial Scholarship
Elise Osman
Silver Cord Recipient for Volunteering
$350 Academic Excellence
$14,000 (renewable for 4 years) - Northwestern College Presidential Scholarship
$3,500 (renewable for 4 years) - Northwestern College Softball Scholarship
$1,250 Butler County Farm Bureau Scholarship
$100 Hutchinson Family Heart of Service Award
$250 GNB Leadership Scholarship
$400 Elks Education Committee B.P.O.E. Scholarship
$1,000 The Green Belt Bank and Trust Academic Achievement Scholarship
Zackary Pearce
Silver Cord Recipient for Volunteering
Brant Reed
$1,000 ECC Leadership scholarship
Garret Renaud
Top Senior Award for Industrial Technology
$350 Academic Excellence
$250 United Bank and Trust Company Scholarship
$500 Glen and Esther Nachazel Scholarship
$500 Michael Blome Memorial Scholarship
$3,000 Merle “Rocky” and Christie Weaver Endowed Scholarship
Taylor Rusch
$100 Academic Excellence
$1,000 Ray & Ethel Show Endowed Scholarship
$1,000 ECC Leadership Scholarship
$600 ECC Merit Scholarship
$500 Arcturus Lodge Odd Fellows Scholarship
$150 The Craig and Mary Sathoff Memorial Scholarship
$500 Friends of the Robert W. Barlow Memorial Scholarship
Karson Sharar
University of Iowa full tuition, fees, room and board football scholarship
Howard Flower Award
Annabelle Sielaff
$600 ECC Career & Tech Scholarship
Jadeon Slauson
$1,000 Buzzetti Family Endowed Scholarship
$500 ECC Leadership Scholarship
$213 Jane Anderson Memorial Scholarship
$400 Harry and Mary Silke Scholarship
$1,000 Phillip Marsh Memorial Scholarship
Gunnar Stalzer
Top Senior Award for PE
$1,000 Whitesell Family Endowed Scholarship
$600 ECC Merit Scholarship
$500 ECC Legacy Scholarship
$2,500 Iowa Falls Lions Club Scholarship
$475 Campbell’s Supply-Cam Spray-Iowa Power Products Scholarship
Kolbi Tjarks
Silver Cord Recipient for Volunteering
FFA President
Top Senior Award for Agriculture
Army Active Duty
William Tjarks
$442 Hugo Gehrls Endowed Scholarship
$600 ECC Merit Scholarship
$500 ECC Legacy Scholarship
$500 ECC Leadership Scholarship
$400 Campbell’s Supply-Cam Spray-Iowa Power Products Scholarship
$500 R.W. Barlow Memorial Scholarship
Jackson Uhlenberg
$1,000 ECC Housing Scholarship
$600 ECC Merit Scholarship
$250 St. Mark’s Women’s Group
$400 Campbell’s Supply-Cam Spray-Iowa Power Products Scholarship
Nicholas Warrington
$27,000 (renewable for 4 years) - Simpson Honor Scholarship
$1,000 (renewable for 4 years) - Simpson Alumni Scholarship
$15,000 Post 9/11 GI Bill
$500 St. Mark’s Knights of Columbus Scholarship
$500 Dr. Joe and Anne Brunkhorst Service Award Scholarship
$500 Masons Home Lodge #192 of Iowa Falls Scholarship
$500 Ron Jones Memorial Scholarship
Jenny Wibholm
Class Secretary
Daughters of the American Revolution Award
Silver Cord Recipient for Volunteering
Howard Flower Award
$350 Academic Excellence
$500 Commitment to Community Franklin Rural Electric Cooperative Scholarship
$500 Outstanding Peer Leader
$20,000 (renewable for 4 years) - Bethel Royal Merit Scholarship
$900 American Legion Grace Hibner Nursing Scholarship
$500 Masons Home Lodge #192 of Iowa Falls Scholarship
$500 Dr. Morgan Pommrehn-Jass Memorial Scholarship
$200 Alden Education Association Scholarship
$500 Rosemary and Lloyd Rieber Memorial Scholarship
$3,000 Nick Collison Family Scholarship
Eli Widmann
$600 ECC Merit Scholarship
$1,500 Bruce Rastetter Endowed Scholarship
$500 ECC Legacy Scholarship
$500 Arcturus Lodge Odd Fellows Scholarship
$400 Campbell’s Supply-Cam Spray-Iowa Power Products Scholarship
$150 Myrln Bartling Memorial Scholarship
Ryan Widmann
$600 ECC Merit Scholarship
$1,000 Bruce Rastetter Endowed Scholarship
$500 ECC Legacy Scholarship
$500 ECC Career & Tech Scholarship
$500 Arcturus Lodge Odd Fellows Scholarship
$400 Campbell’s Supply-Cam Spray-Iowa Power Products Scholarship
$150 Myrln Bartling Memorial Scholarship
Olivia Winkels
Silver Cord Recipient for Volunteering
Seal of Biliteracy Recipient
$200 Academic Excellence
$1,500 (renewable for 4 years) - Panther Success Award
$2,000 (renewable for 4 years) - UNI - T.E.D. Scholarship
$750 (renewable for 4 years) - UNI Business T.E.D. Scholarship
$500 St. Mark’s Knights of Columbus Scholarship
$500 St. Mark’s Scholarship
$400 Elks Education Committee B.P.O.E. Scholarship
Mikaylan Winters
$50 Academic Excellence
$1,290 William Welchko Endowed Scholarship
$600 ECC Merit Scholarship
$300 ECC Leadership Scholarship
$500 Masons Home Lodge #192 of Iowa Falls Scholarship
$3,735 Miss Iowa Falls Scholarship
