The Iowa Falls School District will take another stab at a property tax-funded expansion of Iowa Falls-Alden High School and construction of a new elementary school, but the process this time around will be different, and completion of the entire project will likely take years.
On Monday, all four present board members told Superintendent Tony Neumann that they want to take a phased approach. One year ago, voters in the district narrowly defeated a bond referendum that would have raised $28.5 million to pay for an expansion at the high school and connect the existing building to a new elementary school that would replace Pineview and Rock Run elementary schools.
Following the referendum, district leaders and the all-volunteer Facilities Study Committee revised the plan and prepared to take the bond back to voters this year. But those plans were derailed when new construction estimates – figuring in higher material and labor costs – put the price of the project closer to $40 million, which exceeds the district’s borrowing capacity.
Last month, the school board met to review its options: abandon the project; raise $10 million in donations to supplement a bond referendum; or take a phased approach. Board members implored the public to reach out to them with input as they prepared to make a decision this week. But very few people shared their thoughts, questions and opinions with board members. They described those limited interactions during Monday’s meeting.
“I think there’s a lot of misunderstanding,” board member Chris Stauffer said of the questions he fielded from constituents. “I don’t know how else to get the information out there.
“I feel like the five of us on the board have a lot of weight on our shoulders,” he said. “No matter what we do, people who didn’t voice their opinion before, will come out of the woodwork and criticize us after the fact.”
The board members agreed that they’d like to see the district take a phased approach to the project. In that scenario, the first phase must be expansion of the high school. Under that plan, the school’s shop classroom would be enlarged, a new locker room would replace the basement visitor locker room, and a new band room and gym would be built. Those components of the project must be completed before a new elementary school can be connected, because the new gym would serve the younger students.
While the district could borrow against future state penny sales tax revenue, board members said they don’t want to do that because it would tie up those dollars – used for facility repair needs that arise – for 20 years. Instead, board members said they’d like to take a second bond referendum to voters in September. It would be a smaller bond than the one that was proposed last year. When the school district has paid off enough of that bond, a second bond referendum – to pay for a new elementary school – would be put to voters.
Last month, the people present at the board’s work session lamented the fact that the district’s greatest need – an elementary school with larger classrooms and a heating and cooling system that would provide fresh air for the building’s occupants – would be the last phase.
"I look at that as a person who really wanted to see a new elementary school," board member Dawn Parker said at the board's Feb. 24 work session. "That isn't coming right now and I can accept that."
Neumann said the bond to fund the first phase would likely increase property taxes by less than $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. In comparison, the bond that was defeated last year would have increased taxes by about $3.82 per $1,000.
Tax rate holds steady
The Iowa Falls School District’s tax rate has remained stagnant in recent years. At Monday’s meeting – the same session in which the board discussed its plan to approach the building projects in phases – the proposed budget for the 2022-23 school year was reviewed. It shows that next year’s school district property tax rate will be about $11.949 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. That’s three cents higher than the current year’s property tax levy. Recent tax levy rates are as follows:
- FY 2023 (proposed): $11.95
- FY 2022: $11.92
- FY 2021: $11.87
- FY2020: $11.93
- FY2019: $11.93
The current tax levies in Hardin County's other school districts range from a low of $11.26 in AGWSR, to a high of $14.40 in Hubbard-Radcliffe. Alden's tax rate this year is $11.74, up from $9.70 last year. The Eldora-New Providence School District levies $13.98 per $1,000 this year.
Taxes levies in Iowa are assessed per $1,000 of taxable valuation. But “taxable valuation” is not the full valuation of a property. Instead, the state applies “rollbacks” so that only a portion of a property’s valuation is taxed. Owners of residential property, for example, pay taxes on only about 55 percent of the home’s valuation.
(1) comment
OUR public schools are a form of Economic Development! This means public schools are one of the things people and businesses consider when planning to move to or to stay in a community.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.