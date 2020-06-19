It turns out Iowa Falls won’t have to wait until 2021 to host thousands of bicyclists. RAGBRAI organizers announced Friday that, in lieu of a cross-state bicycle ride this summer, they’re planning a fall weekend ride that will begin and end in Iowa Falls.
In February, the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride announced that Iowa Falls would be one of its overnight stops on this year’s ride. But then the coronavirus pandemic hit the state and RAGBRAI leaders called off this year’s ride, promising that the same route – and the same overnight towns – would be used in July 2021.
But that wasn’t the end of RAGBRAI in 2020. Instead, the organization is planning a three-day weekend of bicycle rides, food, entertainment and fun in October.
“The inspiration was everybody in Iowa Falls,” RAGBRAI Director Dieter Drake said Friday. “They’ve been so enthusiastic throughout the process of planning RAGBRAI and we thought ‘Man, we’ve got to capture some of that excitement that everybody has in Iowa Falls.”
Details about the fall ride were sparse in the announcement posted on RAGBRAI’s Facebook page Friday morning, but some of the gaps were filled in on Monday this week, when two RAGBRAI Iowa Falls committee members approached the city council to ask for its blessing to plan the event.
Committee member Jeff Burchfield told the council the weekend will be centered in Iowa Falls. Preliminary plans call for a Friday evening check-in, with a ride on Saturday. Bicyclists would pedal from Iowa Falls out into the surrounding area, stopping in nearby towns to fuel up and rest before returning to Iowa Falls. Drake said early plans call for “cascading loops” of different length routes leaving from and returning to Iowa Falls, giving bicyclists the option of 20-, 40- or 70-mile rides. Sunday would feature a gravel bicycle ride, with stops for breakfast.
Drake said biking has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity since coronavirus arrived - local Spoken Wheel bike shop owner Tyler Duit reported increased business in March - and part of the goal of this ride is to encourage and grow that interest.
“There’s so many people out trying bikes for the first time this year – really, or first time in a long time. They’re buying new bikes or pulling old bikes out of the garage,” he said. “Not everybody is ready to do 70, 80 miles, so we want to offer a couple of different distances.”
Burchfield cautioned city council members that they should not picture the typical RAGBRAI images when imagining this new fall bike ride.
“There’s no template for this because it’s never been done before, but this would not be near the number of people when you think of hosting RAGBRAI,” he said. “I’d say maybe take a zero off the end and then we’d be looking maybe closer. And that would be on the optimistic side.”
RAGBRAI typically draws as many as 20,000 people from all over the world on its week-long ride across the state. Drake said Friday that organizers would cap registration for the fall event – probably at 2,000 to 3,000 bicyclists.
While many of the details of the weekend are still being planned, even after a band has been booked and a campsite location is chosen, the ride could be canceled if COVID-19 activity threatens the safety of riders and the communities that will host them.
“Everybody in the event business - not just Iowa - is making things up as they go, trying to figure out best practices. It’s all being invented now,” said Drake. “We definitely have to work under the direction of city, county and state officials to make sure we’re not doing wrong things, to make sure it’s a safe event.
“It’s definitely going to have a different look,” Drake said of the fall ride. “Hand sanitizing stations, keeping people separated on the road and at the start. It’ll take a different look and we’re going to move very, very cautiously and take guidance and direction.”
Iowa Falls city council members welcomed the idea, and said it could be a good boost for businesses and residents who’ve endured financial setbacks because of COVID-19.
“It’d be nice to give our communities maybe a little jump start going into the winter,” said council member Roger Nissly. “And it would showcase our community before the big group next summer.”
Drake said the planners of the fall ride are in the preliminary stages of approaching outlying towns that would be included on any routes. RAGBRAI’s announcement on Friday promised that more details would be announced on July 25, which will be the final day of RAGBRAI’s virtual summer ride.
