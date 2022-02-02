Iowa Falls' river ice rink opened Tuesday - just in time for local skaters, inspired by the impending Winter Olympics, to work on their sit spins and toe loops.
This winter’s weather, while cold, hasn’t been kind to the open-air Iowa River ice rink. A cold snap to start January froze the river solid, and Boat Club volunteers were able to smooth the ice for skating on Jan. 10. But days later, daytime temperatures climbed above 40 degrees, creating puddles and slush on the surface of the rink. A storm on Jan. 14 dropped seven inches of snow on the rink. It mixed with the slush, and when temperatures dropped below zero, the slush froze, creating a surface that was too rough to be smoothed by the Zamboni used by Boat Club volunteers.
Jim Hoffman, a Boat Club volunteer and board member, bought the Zamboni that he uses on the river ice. He said the four-foot machine was tripped up by the ridges his tractor made when he drove over the ice trying to clear it.
But Iowa Falls - unlike most towns its size - doesn't have just one Zamboni.
This week, employees from Iowa Falls’ Parks and Recreation Department pitched in with their heavier-duty equipment to get the ice cleared. On Monday, employee Levi Wendland used a small tractor outfitted with a plow to break through the snow and mounds of ice on the rink. On Tuesday, the city’s Zamboni, which is six feet wide and pulled behind a tractor, got to work shaving the surface down.
Parks and Recreation Department Head Chris Kuhnle said the work was slow, but over the course of the day on Tuesday – as city employee Jake Sudtelgte drove circles over it – the ice started to resemble a skating rink.
This week was the first time in at least two years that the city's Zamboni has been used. It was purchased in 2013 for $11,000 ($5,500 came from a Hotel/Motel grant) to clear a skating rink in the parking lot at the Meyer Municipal Aquatic Center. The liner of that land-bound rink became unusable in recent years after developing several leaks.
Kuhnle and Hoffman watched Sudtelgte's progress on Tuesday morning with cautious optimism that skating would be possible soon. Within hours, the Boat Club announced on social media that the rink was open for skating (as long as the rink is clear of equipment).
Kuhnle said measurements taken on Tuesday showed 20 inches of ice at the skating rink, and 17 inches in the river channel.
Ice skates - purchased by the Iowa Falls Winter Rec Fest - are available for check-out at the Barlow Memorial Library in Iowa Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.