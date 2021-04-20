Iowa Falls' Meyer Municipal Aquatic Center will open this summer, but only if the city can hire enough lifeguards to keep swimmers safe.
Parks Department Director Chris Kuhnle said he has had about six applicants for lifeguard positions so far this year, but he needs around 20 to have enough to staff the pool and have substitutes. If the department can't hire enough lifeguards, the pool may still be able to open, but not all of the areas may be open to swimming.
"We haven't ran into this problem before," Kuhnle said. "It's getting tougher to get kids to lifeguard."
Applicants must be 15 to work as a lifeguard. The city will pay for employees' lifeguard training - a value of more than $200 - if they commit to working two seasons at the pool.
Lifeguard pay begins at $8.50 per hour the employee's first year. The second year, their pay increases to $9 per hour; third year is $9.25 per hour; fourth year is $9.50 per hour; and fifth year is $9.75 per hour.
Kuhnle urged anyone interested in lifeguarding to contact City Hall at 641-648-2527. The pool will open in early June, and lifeguard training will be offered shortly before that opening date.
