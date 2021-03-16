Iowa Falls Police have placed a permanent medication dropbox inside the department's lobby located at 321 Stevens St.
The dropbox, which will be available during normal business hours, is a result of a small grant from the Governor's Office of Drug Control Policy and is intended to help address prescription drug abuse.
Dale Woolery, director of the GODCP, said his office is pleased to partner with the IFPD to provide citizens with a secure and environmentally responsible option to dispose of unused prescription drugs.
"Most prescription drugs that are abused come from friends or family, so cleaning out medicine cabinets can save lives," Woolery said in a statement.
Iowa Falls Police Captain Michael Liittschwager agreed with Woolery.
"Many people become addicted to prescription drugs because they started using a family member's leftover prescriptions," he said. "Once addicted, some of these individuals may eventually move to heroin to fulfill that addiction."
Anyone wishing to utilize the dropbox is asked to place all medications in sealed, non-breakable containers. It is also requested that no "sharps" (syringes or lancets) or any other item that could cause injury be dropped in the box.
More information can be found by calling the IFPD at 641-648-6464.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.