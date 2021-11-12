The stage is set for the Iowa Falls School District to take a second run at a multi-million-dollar bond referendum. But this time around, things will be a little different.
On Monday, the district’s facilities study committee – a group of parents, teachers, business leaders and residents – presented its proposal for a new elementary school. The plan is similar to the one that was narrowly rejected by voters earlier this year, but it includes a few key tweaks.
The $28.5 million bond came very close to passing in March. Both questions on the ballot needed 60 percent plus one vote to pass. The first question failed by 37 votes, and the second question was 52 votes short. After the referendum, the facilities committee and the school board gathered to discuss why it had failed and what could be done to get it passed. The input gathered from people who’d voted against the issue identified five reasons for their opposition:
- The absence of clear plans for the future of the two existing elementary schools
- Concerns about increased traffic at the high school
- Some people felt the issue was rushed
- Concerns about the placement of the new elementary school at the high school
- The belief that $28.5 million was too much money
“We really kind of took that to heart and said ‘Let’s look at them all again,’” Iowa Falls Superintendent Tony Neumann said. The group began meeting again and reviewed each point, going back over plans, looking at new ideas and debating the pros and cons of each idea.
“Some of those meetings were pretty ugly,” Jim Stotser, a school district resident and facilities committee member said at Monday’s meeting. Stotser was a vocal opponent of the first bond proposal and ultimately voted against it in March. But after the referendum, he joined the facilities committee to help with the planning. “We mustered through and took a look at the different options. We revised some of the planning, taking a look at how we might be able to save some money. I think we now have a plan that I believe makes a lot of sense.”
The new plan looks very similar to the original plan, with some key changes. The new elementary school would still be built off the southwest corner of Iowa Falls-Alden High School, but it would be a one-story building for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Preschool, which originally was going to join the other grades at the high school, would instead stay at Pineview Elementary. The plans also call for renovations at the high school, including a second gym, new band and art rooms, an expanded shop and improved locker rooms, and plans call for the parking lots at the high school to be redesigned to accommodate additional traffic. The new elementary school would have 1,000-square-foot classrooms arranged in pods to promote collaborative learning.
Facilities committee member Kaitlyn Hoversten said it will be important this time around to not just tell people, but also show them, how learning has changed and why the new elementary school is needed.
“Educationally, what are our kids missing out on because we’re in this facility versus a new facility?” Hoversten asked about the current buildings. “Compared to even when I was going to school 20, 30 years ago until now, how my kids are educated is completely different. Not everyone gets to see inside the school and see how education has changed and why this new building would be more valuable educationally.”
This latest proposal doesn’t just include plans for a new elementary school. It also has a more clear plan for the future of Pineview and Rock Run elementary schools. Pineview, which at 86 years old is the district’s oldest building, would house preschool. Beyond that, there are several other options. It could become the home of the district offices, which are currently located at Rock Run Elementary. It could also house the district’s alternative high school, which is used sparingly by students who can’t attend traditional high school because of parenting or work duties. Some Pineview space could be used for the district’s After School Program, leaving a wing of classrooms that Neumann said could be used by a group or individuals in town to establish a new child care center.
“I’ve met with groups and private citizens and there is interest in repurposing that for child care,” Neumann said on Monday. “There is significant support in the community to get that going.”
At Rock Run, the district would preserve the gym, which was renovated within the last 10 years, and the building immediately surrounding the gym. The rest of the building – wings to the west and the north – would be demolished. The building could continue to house the district offices, and it could be used for other needs that arise.
Neumann said the facilities committee considered several locations for a new elementary school, including the Pineview and Rock Run properties, and even building at a new site. But the current properties were too small and landlocked, and the cost to acquire new property, install utilities and build a school was too high. The committee also considered a proposal that would have sold the Rock Run property after the school was vacated. That idea was rejected.
“It was a pretty big point for the committee that we should keep [the Rock Run] property,” Neumann said at Monday’s meeting. “If we ever want it for future expansion. Maybe if we ever want the middle school in a different location or the town starts growing . . . we’re still the owners in case we need it 20, 30, 40 years down the road.”
All of the people who spoke at Monday’s meeting were supportive of the proposal, and offered thoughts about how voters could be informed about the current buildings, the new plans and the cost. Many of them said it’s about more than the school district and the students – it’s a project the entire community could benefit from.
“If we can’t decide as a community and as an area that this is important, then what are we saying to the people we need to move to this community, that we need to have come live here and work here and raise their families here?” local business owner Chris Weaver said.
The exact dollar figure of the new bond proposal wasn’t shared on Monday, but Neumann said it will be close to the first proposal of $28.5 million. If it is approved, the bond would be repaid with property taxes in the district. Former Iowa Falls School District Superintendent Dr. John Robbins cautioned against looking at the increased taxes as a cost. Instead, he said they should be seen as an investment.
“I always think years ago, before my taxpaying time in this district, somebody invested money to build a new high school, somebody invested to build this building, somebody invested to build Pineview,” he said during the meeting at Rock Run. “I think about that investment.”
Weaver said that while few people want higher taxes, property owners would benefit from a community investment in a new school.
“We need to help people understand that if your taxes go up because the value of your property is going up because the community you live in is doing smart things, that’s not a bad thing,” he said. “No one wants to pay more taxes. I hate paying taxes. But what’s better is being in a place where over time what you own is worth more because we live in a community that champions growth and champions progress.”
The school board voted unanimously to give administrators permission to move forward with plans for a bond referendum. A petition signed by district voters supporting the referendum must be presented to the board by January if the issue is going to be on a March ballot.
