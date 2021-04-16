Almost exactly one year after it bought a new, larger building on Brooks Road to accommodate its popular Thrift Store, Church Women United of Iowa Falls decided the building needed to be even bigger. That expansion – an addition of more than 2,000 square feet – was completed last month, and is already serving the organization and the people who shop at the store.
The coronavirus pandemic forced many people to stay home, which for some led to cleaning, organizing and scaling back. But all of those clothes, dishes, toys and books had to go somewhere. The answer for many people was the Thrift Store.
The store is run by Church Women United, a nonprofit organization based in Iowa Falls. Dozens of volunteers work throughout the year to process donations, sort them, clean them, repair them, price them and put them out to be sold during store hours every Friday and Saturday. The money that’s raised through sales at the store is given back to the community in the form of grants. In the last 12 months, those grants have totaled more than $120,000.
Barb Dilsaver, president of Church Women United in Iowa Falls, said that while the new Brooks Road building – purchased, expanded and renovated thanks to grants and donations from the community – was much larger than the previous location along South Oak Street, it quickly became clear that it wasn’t big enough. The sorting room was crammed full of donations and volunteers worried someone would trip and fall. Dilsaver said the decision to expand was made last year, and the project was funded by Church Women United. Concrete for the new portion of the building was poured in October, and the building was ordered from K-Van Construction in late fall. Work on the addition began on the first Monday in March, it was completed a week later, and it was opened for use about a week ago. Today, it looks like it's always been a part of the building, and it's already full of donated items.
“It’s unbelievable how quickly it happened,” Dilsaver said.
Dilsaver and fellow Church Women United volunteer Elizabeth Thoms said donations arrive almost more quickly than the staff can keep up. Some days they empty the donation shed out back half a dozen times. Recently, a man who was cleaning out a house in Boone arrived at the store's back door with a moving van full of donations.
"People are so generous," Thoms said. "There are a lot of nice things dropped off."
In addition to building the addition, the organization has changed how it’s accepting donations. The store's donation shed, which is open on one side to accept bags of clothing, boxes of dishes and countless other items, has been moved to the northeast side of the building. Donors are asked to enter the Thrift Store driveway from Brooks Road, turn immediately left to go around the front of the building and then turn south. They’ll find the shed there. If there are cars parked at the building, donors are asked to open the back door of the building to drop off donations, or ring a doorbell on the shed for help lifting. If the building is closed, items can be left in the shed.
The volunteers don't see donations slowing down anytime soon. In addition to the pandemic kicking many people into clean-out mode, the Iowa Falls Goodwill closed in 2019, and Carol Ann's - a second-hand shop on the city's west side - closed last year. That's left fewer places to drop off unwanted things. Church Women United is happy to accept those donations and turn them around to make money to give back to the community.
"I think people like that we're giving back," Dilsaver said. "So they want to bring their things here."
