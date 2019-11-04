Voters in Iowa Falls will find a ballot packed full of names for next Tuesday’s general election. In addition to three seats on the Iowa Falls School Board, the mayor, and three Iowa Falls City Council seats, there are three spots up for grabs on the Hansen Family Hospital Board, and two on the Iowa Falls Park Board.
The candidates running for mayor, city council and school board were featured in the Oct. 23 Times Citizen. The candidates for HFH Board and Park Board are being featured today. All of the representatives who currently serve on the boards are running for re-election without being challenged.
HANSEN FAMILY HOSPITAL BOARD
Quinn Hoversten
Age: 34
Occupation: Dentist
Why did you decide to run for election?: “I enjoy being involved in my hometown community.”
What experience or qualifications do you have for the job?: “I’ve been involved with the Hospital Foundation Board for about eight years, and I am currently the Chair. Through my association with that group, Mike Stensland asked me to take over the remainder of his term on the Board of Trustees when he moved out of town. The Board appointed me as an interim trustee about a year and a half ago.”
What are your plans for the board if you’re elected?: “I look forward to continuing to support the hospital’s ability to best serve my community, now and into the future.”
Steve Howard
Age: 65
Occupation: Auto Dealer
Why did you decide to run for election?: “After serving on the hospital board for the past 12 years, I feel that we are really headed in a good direction, and would like to see us continue to grow and provide excellent medical services to our guests from the markets we serve.”
What experience or qualifications do you have for the job?: “Twelve years of hospital board experience, along with 44 years involvement in our family-owned and run industry, along with volunteer activity on several other boards.”
What are your plans for the board if you’re elected?: “Continue to support our management team as they navigate through the challenges they encounter in today’s ever changing health care industry.”
Marianne Jones
Age: 74
Occupation: Retired RN
Why did you decide to run for election?: “I decided to run for election because I have always been interested in health care and I strongly believe we need a hospital in Iowa Falls. I would like to maintain the quality services that we can provide through Hansen Family Hospital.”
What experience or qualifications do you have for the job?: “My experiences are 35 years of health care in Iowa Falls as a nurse at Ellsworth Hospital and Iowa Falls school nurse.”
What are your plans for the board if you’re elected?: “Plans for the board if elected are to focus on the importance of a hospital in our community. We need to continue providing great care and services for our patients and the community while continuing to address the financial challenges of rural critical care hospitals.”
IOWA FALLS PARK BOARD
James Gillespie
Age: 57
Occupation: Vice President of Cam Spray/Campbell Supply Co.
Why did you decide to run for election?: “I have been on the Board of Park and Recreation since 2008, my first years were to fill a vacant position. Growing up in Iowa Falls and raising a family here I came to understand and appreciate how blessed Iowa Falls and Hardin County residents are with recreational opportunities. The acres and number of parks, the Iowa River and the Meyer Aquatic Center is unique for a community of this size. The recreation programs provided by the Park and Recreation department give opportunities to our families and children that otherwise would not be available. The early leaders of Iowa Falls established the Board of Parks and Recreation with one goal in mind, to do all things possibly necessary to preserve the parks, swimming pool and leisure time activities of all city residents. That vision many years ago is why the Park Board exists why we all are able to continue to enjoy the parks and recreation opportunities in Iowa Falls.”
What experience or qualifications do you have for the job?: “My career has given me opportunities to work with employees and customers from all over North America. Every day there are decisions to make that will call us to be fair and honest while considering the overall good of the organization. This process always makes us consider things from all viewpoints and how they relate to our mission, and most importantly not just our own.”
What are your plans for the board if you’re elected?: “To continue to help protect and improve park properties and recreational programs working with city officials and the residents of Iowa Falls. We all know that our wish lists are always bigger than our budget, but with vision, good planning and fundraising we can preserve and improve our parks and programs.”
Peg Van Buskirk
Age: 78
Occupation: Retired Ellsworth Community College professor
Why did you decide to run for re-election?: “There are some things that I would like to finish. The main one is we keep talking and doing things about Riverbend Park, but so far nothing has actually happened and I would like them to happen.”
What experience or qualifications do you have for the job?: “When they asked me to run I said ‘I don’t know an ash from an oak,’ and they said it doesn’t matter, as long as you have a mind and you can make decisions, you’ll be fine. I enjoy it.”
What are your plans for the board if you’re elected?: “To see Riverbend Park finished. That’s my main goal. Each of us have a park or two we’re in charge of watching to see that everything is A-OK. It’s a good group."
