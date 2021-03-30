The merits and deficiencies of the plan at the heart of the Iowa Falls School District’s failed March 2 bond referendum were debated Monday night as supporters and opponents of the project met to discuss what can and should be done moving forward.
If it had passed, the referendum would have given the district permission to issue $28.5 million in bonds to fund the construction of a new elementary school off the southwest corner of Iowa Falls-Alden High School, replacing Pineview and Rock Run elementary schools, which are each more than 80 years old. Plans also included some improvements at the high school: new band and art rooms, a gymnasium, locker room renovations and an expanded shop. But the two questions on the ballot – each of which needed 60 percent approval plus one vote – fell 35 and 52 votes short, respectively.
Now, the school board, district administrators and members of a Facilities Study Committee are back at the drawing board to figure out where they’ll go from here. A study conducted in 2019 by Denovo and KCL Engineering reported that the district’s buildings need about $29 million in HVAC, electrical, plumbing and mechanical work to be brought up to code.
The focus of Monday’s meeting was on the referendum – what people liked about the proposed plan, what they didn’t like, and what the district should take back to voters this fall.
“People felt uninformed,” Kaitlyn Hoversten, a member of the Facilities Study Committee and the subsequent Vote Yes Committee, said of the criticism she’s heard in town. “Those of us on the Facilities Committee didn’t feel that way because we’ve been working on this for a year and we’ve been looking at this information for so long . . . I don’t think people felt like they had the time to make the important decision for themselves.”
The district launched a website and hosted a public forum to inform voters and answer questions about the proposed project. Superintendent Tony Neumann also emailed regular updates to parents of students in the district in the weeks leading up to the vote. The Vote Yes committee also shared information on social media and in a paid insert in the newspaper. The Times Citizen has published more than a dozen stories about the issue since the fall of 2019.
Jim Stotser, who was a vocal opponent of the project leading up to the vote, said he was among those people who didn’t feel informed about the project until the school board voted in January to put the issue on the ballot.
“I don’t take the paper, I don’t have kids in school, so I don’t have access to that information,” he said. Stotser suggested the district and committee use direct mail to send information to voters and publish articles in the paper explaining details of the planning process and the project. “I don’t see how else you’re going to get the information out to people.”
But that wasn’t the only reason people voted against the project. Stotser said he spoke with more than 100 people who’ve voted no, and he offered a laundry list of reasons they’d given for their decision. They included everything from opposition to a tax increase and concerns about traffic flow at the new school, to a lack of long-term planning by the district and “disagreement with the way public education is going.” He acknowledged that some of the reasons couldn’t be helped, but he said others should be addressed if the district decides to go ahead with another bond referendum.
“You’ve got to get people in to show them what you’ve got and what you’ve done to present to them the facts of the project that you’re hoping they will vote on,” he said. “We’ve got to concentrate on educating people.”
But Mindy Rodamaker, who also spoke to a number of opponents, said getting those people to participate in discussions won’t be easy because of what she described as “cancel culture.”
“There’s a lot of people out there that are no votes and you guys haven’t been hearing the no because there’s a lot of fear in the community because of where they work, what they do in the community, the businesses they deal with, or the ramifications of their children in school. 'I’m a vocal no, what are the teachers going to do to my kids if this doesn’t pass?'” Rodamaker said. “They don’t want to be known that they are no. If they come to one of these forums and ask a question, that can be construed as a no.”
The discussion at Monday’s meeting, which lasted almost two hours, was cordial. In the rare moments when it turned toward debate over details of the project, Neumann steered it back on course.
“I know we want to argue all these things, but we’ve got to step back. That’s perception,” he said of the public’s opinions about the new school plan. “That’s our new reality. We’ve just got to think through it.”
The big question before the group now is whether to move ahead with the same plan and try to get more voter approval, or offer up a new plan.
“You’re not going to get everybody to vote yes no matter what we do,” Dave Jones, a member of the Facilities Study Committee and the Vote Yes group, said. “But just looking at the number of people who mentioned [concerns about] location, the number who mentioned a single campus, it seems like giving them something different to vote on might be an option that will go through better.”
Neumann said EMC Insurance, of which Stotser is an employee, is willing to perform a free traffic flow study at the high school to determine the impact the addition of an elementary school would have. Committee members suggested that should be a first step forward and the results could help the committee decide whether to move forward with the current plans or change them.
