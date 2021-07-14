The wheels on the Iowa’s Ride Weekender will start spinning in Eldora on Friday after 21 months and multiple changes and delays.
The weekend-long event will feature multiple bands, food, an outdoor movie and, of course, a 34-mile bike ride that will take bicyclists on a loop around Hardin County.
The creation of Iowa’s Ride was originally announced in October 2019 as an alternative to the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, also known as RAGBRAI. Former RAGBRAI Director T.J. Juskiewicz resigned his position in the fall of 2019, citing the Des Moines Register’s handling of the Carson King story and the newspaper’s restrictions on how he could respond to questions from RAGBRAI participants. He soon after announced the creation of Iowa’s Ride.
Eldora’s Marc Anderson, an Iowa’s Ride Host Town Committee member, was part of the RAGBRAI advisory committee in 2015 when that ride spent a night in Eldora. When he heard the news that Juskiewicz was leaving RAGBRAI to start a new ride, Anderson reached out.
“I just sent an email off to them congratulating them and telling them how much we appreciated their help in 2015 with RAGBRAI and wished them the best of luck,” Anderson said in 2020 before the ride became the Weekender. “I told them if Iowa’s Ride ever wanted to pass through this way, we would love to talk to them about hosting Iowa’s Ride overnight or a pass through.”
The 2020 Iowa’s Ride was originally scheduled to make its way from west to east across the state during the same week RAGBRAI made its way in the same direction. But those plans changed, and Iowa’s Ride planned to travel east to west the week before RAGBRAI, with an overnight stop in Eldora.
The 2020 coronavirus pandemic eventually forced both 2020 cross-state bicycle rides to be rescheduled for 2021.
In March 2021 Iowa’s Ride organizers announced Eldora would host the newly created Iowa’s Ride Weekender July 16-18 and the cross-state 2021 ride was canceled. Juskiewicz contacted Eldora overnight stop organizers about hosting the Weekender.
“I think the central location and what we’ve got available here, along with the RAGBRAI experience of 2015 was appreciated, along with the amenities we have with the parks and the green space.” Anderson said.
Weekender organizer Christie Pence said it’s estimated that around 500 people will be in town this weekend. Bikers, friends and family can stay in Twister Park, at Pine Lake State Park or Rock ‘n’ Row campground. Pence said the Eldora Host Committee decided to keep all vendors local once they knew about how many people would be attending.
“Because this isn’t as huge of an event as RAGBRAI, we decided to keep all the vendors local to benefit local organizations and businesses,” she said.
Twister Park will open up for campers at noon on Friday. Opening day highlights will include a beverage garden sponsored by Eldora Rotary opening at 5 p.m. as the Buck Hollow Band plays, followed by DeeJay Catnip and a pool party at the Eldora Aquatic Center located in the park. The night will finish with a fireworks display starting around 10 p.m.
Saturday is the ride itself that will take bikers from Twister Park south to Union, then west to New Providence, north up to Steamboat Rock and then south back to Eldora beginning at 9 a.m. That loop totals 36.5 miles. Once back to town, riders can choose between three bands playing at Rock ‘n’ Row, the Firehouse Saloon & Grill or Happenings in Steamboat Rock. An outdoor movie will be shown at Twister Park at 9 p.m.
Sunday activities will include a couple of breakfast options. One is biscuits and gravy at the concession stand, with proceeds benefiting the Welcome Center. The other is a breakfast at the Eldora Community Garden where diners can pick their own veggies for an omelet that will be made with farm fresh eggs. A church service will be offered at the Hardin County Farm Museum (located one mile north of the stoplight in Eldora). And from there, bicyclists are encouraged to head out on self-guided rides through town and beyond.
Pence said she’s been pleased with how involved the community has been in the event - both its planning and the day-of activities. She’s said she’s excited to get things going.
“The local businesses really stepped up. The support from the community has been great,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to Friday night with the pool party at the aquatic center, the music and the fireworks later that night.”
