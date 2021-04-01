How to Get a Shot

Clinic Pharmacy in Iowa Falls has received 900 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from the Centers for Disease Control

Who can get a shot? This week, Iowans over the age of 65, as well as those age 64 and younger who have an underlying health condition qualify to receive a shot. Others who qualify for vaccination are medical workers, first responders, K-12 educators, child care providers, and people who work in manufacturing and distribution. Beginning Monday, April 5, any Iowan age 16 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

How can I get an appointment? If you’d like to receive a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine dose from Clinic Pharmacy you can make an appointment one of two ways:

Go to www.healthmartcovidvaccine.com

Call Clinic Pharmacy at 641-648-3733 (you'll have to call if you want to make an after-business-hours appointment (see the schedule below) or if you want to schedule an appointment more than three days out)

When are shots being administered? Clinic Pharmacy has extended its hours to provide vaccinations seven days a week. Vaccine appointments are available Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. This week, because of the Easter holiday, vaccine appointments can also be made on Saturday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., but no appointments are available on Sunday. If you’d like to schedule an appointment after 5 p.m. or on a weekend, you’ll have to call the pharmacy at 641-648-3733 to make the appointment.

Where are the shots being administered? Hansen Family Hospital, 920 S. Oak St., Iowa Falls

More Information: Find vaccination hours, availability of vaccine and answers to other questions on the Clinic Pharmacy Facebook page here.

Important to Note: Clinic Pharmacy has two phone lines, both of which have been - and will continue to be - inundated with calls. If you can’t get through on the phone, keep trying. Do not call Hansen Family Hospital and ask to be transferred to the pharmacy.