* Alden United Church of Christ has cancelled Sunday School and Worship services.
* Alden United Methodist Church: No Services.
* Hubbard Zion United Church of Christ has cancelled Sunday Service and Communion. The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be held Sunday, Jan. 9.
* Williams St. Paul Lutheran Church: No Sunday Services. Facebook Service only.
