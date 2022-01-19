For some people, the local laundromat is a forgotten business, one they never use. But for those who depend on it, the closure of Iowa Falls’ only laundry facility next month will cause a hardship.
“There’s no laundry on-site at my apartments, so I use this twice a month,” said Caitlin Blair, who lives two blocks from the Iowa Falls laundromat on Oak Street and washes and dries six loads of laundry every time she uses the business. “It’s nice having the ability to do so much at once in a couple hours.”
Iowa Falls laundromat owner Randy Jennings said if it was up to him, the business would stay open. He said 30 to 40 people use the facility regularly, and he knows others go when the need arises.
“There’s a fair number of people who are there every week, some a couple times a week,” Jennings said. “I wanted them to know that it wasn’t my idea because they’re not very happy about it.”
But after operating the laundromat for 17 years, Jennings is closing because the property owner, Preston Aust, is selling the property. Aust said the buyer is a company that plans to demolish the building and build new on the property. He bought the lot more than 20 years ago when he still owned Rock C Convenience Store across the street. Aust said he’s disappointed to see the laundromat go, and hopes another springs up elsewhere in town.
“I think we really need one and I feel bad about it,” Aust said. “The property had been for sale many years and just finally got bought. This town could really use a good laundromat. It’s a great opportunity for somebody. If I was younger, I’d do it.”
Jennings, a longtime local realtor and former owner of Jennings Real Estate, said the business was a good fit for him. When the previous laundromat owner was called to active military service, Jennings bought it.
“He came to me to help him sell it, but I thought it looked like a good business opportunity and something that we could work into our property management,” Jennings said. “So, we bought it ourselves.”
But he didn’t buy the building.
“We own the business, not the building and that’s the problem,” Jennings said. Now, all machinery has to be out of the building by Feb. 9, and Jennings must vacate the business by Feb. 12.
Jennings is holding onto the equipment he removes from the building, and he’s hopeful a new laundromat will open somewhere in town. He said there are interested parties who have narrowed down three or four properties for such a venture.
“I’m not in a position to open another one back up, but I have had some good conversations with local people,” Jennings said. “There’s no guarantee yet, but I’m fairly confident that there’ll be another one open up soon. It’ll just have to be a different location and that’s hard to find a place big enough with good parking.”
Loren Loper, of Iowa Falls, doesn’t rely on the laundromat regularly, but he recently needed to wash a work uniform and was glad to have the business as an option.
“My washing machine froze up so I came in here real quick to clean my uniforms,” Loper said. “We don’t use it often, but it’s a big convenience. I think about some of the people in town who maybe can’t afford their own washer and dryer. Where are they going to go?”
Blair, who is a regular laundromat customer, said she doesn’t know what she’ll do after Feb. 9. She’s on disability and the laundromat is built into her tight budget. The closest laundromats are Clothesline Laundry in Ackley, Bud’s Corner Laundromat in Eldora and Klean Rite Laundry Hampton.
“It’ll affect us immensely,” Blair said. “Travel time, gas, it’s big. I have to go to Ackley or Eldora once this closes. Being on disability, we only get X amount of money to do X amount of things. Laundry was set in stone, now we will have to find money to go into the gas tank and still do our laundry.”
