The Laude Alden Memorial Pool is being forced to shut down for the year because of a leaky boiler.
Alden Public Works Director Andy Jass said the issue arose overnight.
"The boiler started leaking last night pretty bad and there's no way to shut it off," he said. "It's been on the list to be replaced for a while. We hoped to make it through the summer, but we came up a little short."
Jass estimated 40,000 gallons of water would be used if the pool stayed open the remainder of the summer and all of that water would have chemicals leaking into it.
The Eldora Pool had a similar issue last summer.
As the start of school nears, other Hardin County area pools are making plans for the end of the season.
- Meyer Municipal Aquatic Center in Iowa Falls will close Sunday, Aug. 18. On that day, there will be a lap swim from noon to 1 p.m., open swim from 1 to 3 p.m., and a dog swim from 3 to 5 p.m. For the dog swim, admission is $2.50 per dog and $2.50 per person, unless that person has a season pool pass, in which case they'll be admitted for free.
- The Ackley Municipal Swimming Pool will be open through Sunday, Aug. 25. The only exception will be Friday, Aug. 23. That's the first day of school in the AGWSR School District, and the pool will be closed that day.
- The Eldora Aquatic Center's last day of operation will be Sunday, Aug. 18.
- The Hubbard swimming pool will close for the season at the end of the day on Wednesday, Aug. 21.
