Trees are perhaps the single most important piece of an urban environment. They provide everything from energy-saving shade to food. But trees can also produce problems, from the Emerald Ash Borer, which has devastated many towns and cities across Iowa – Eldora and Iowa Falls included – to roots infiltrating sewer lines and disrupting sidewalks.
Many cities have gone as far as eliminating ash trees entirely and even prohibiting the planting of all trees in the city right-of-way between the sidewalk and street. Iowa Falls requires a permit to plant what are called “street trees” in the right-of-way area.
“Over the last 10 years, I’ve seen a growing resistance to street tree planting,” said DNR District Forester Joe Herring. “There are moratoriums in many towns stopping any tree planting, I think mainly due to the cost of removal and perceived conflicts with underground utilities and sidewalks. There’s some validity to all of that, and neighbors and overhead wires, so we have to be careful and smart about it. I just don’t like the one-size-fits-all approach of no more tree planting.”
Herring said the benefits of trees in urban areas are numerous.
“An easy sell right off the bat is energy conservation – shade decreases air conditioning in the summertime and can help in the winter as a windbreak,” he said. “Maybe not as tangible are aesthetics and property values. A nice green shaded neighborhood, the home values are going to be higher than without.”
Trees also provide enjoyment of nature, improve air quality, sequester carbon and provide a certain amount of flood control
“The roots of a tree are always slurping up ground water to feed,” Herring said. “Over the course of one summer, there’s thousands of gallons of water taken out of the soil and that makes more capacity for storm water to infiltrate. There’s defined benefits on storm water mitigation.”
Studies have shown socioeconomic effects in an urban area rife with trees. That includes slower drivers, less crime, and shoppers staying longer and spending more at stores in landscaped business districts.
“There’s a lot of cool things like that,” Herring said. “And a lot of things people don’t associate with urban trees.”
Herring said a wide variety of trees is ideal to avoid things like disease and insects. But it all depends on what the property owner is looking for.
“The first thing is knowing if you need a tree to stay small because of the landscape, or if you want a big shade tree,” Herring said. “ISU Extension has a long list of 60 or 70 varieties of trees and they’re all good across Iowa. From there, it’s about doing research and finding the right one for you.”
Herring said two of the most important things to consider when planting a tree are city codes and the tree itself. A call to 811 – Iowa One Call – is also important to locate underground infrastructure like gas and sewer lines. Iowa Falls does not permit planting within five lateral feet of supply or sewer lines.
While 811 will find underground service lines, Herring said it is also important to choose a tree that will not grow into existing overhead wires.
Once those three initial steps are taken, Herring said there is a process to properly plant a tree. It begins with a hole. Herring suggested removing the sod about twice to three-times wider than the root mass. Otherwise, the grass can compete with the tree’s root system for moisture.
“The most common mistake I see is planting the tree too deep,” he said. “That causes problems with the roots not getting enough oxygen. Roots actually stay close to the surface. People think they go straight down, but 80 percent of the roots stay in the top 18 inches of soil because they need to connect with the atmosphere.”
If the tree comes in a planter, Herring suggests slicing the pot several times vertically if the tree is difficult to remove. Once removed, look at the roots. If they are tangled up or have taken the shape of the planter, they will need to be adjusted.
“In the perfect scenario, you really don’t have to mess with the roots at all,” Herring said. “But sometimes you get a tree where the roots got pot bound. If they look like a ball of spaghetti, you can take a cutting tool and just tease them apart. You want the roots pointing outward like the spokes of a wheel so they can start growing sideways.”
Herring said there is no need to add anything, other than maybe a little water, before filling the hole in with the loose dirt.
“The philosophy is that a tree has to grow to be a big tree, so the compost or whatever you dump in there will be great for a couple years but at some point that tree is going to have to grow out into the native soil and make it on its own,” Herring said. “Basically, you can’t make up for crappy soil by adding some compost at planting, you have to pick a tree that’s going to tolerate that crappy soil.”
The most important thing when filling the hole is to eliminate air pockets.
“Air pockets are bad and that’s another reason I say to get rid of the overlaying sod,” Herring said. “If you backfill around the tree with the sod, the grass will die and decompose and create an air pocket. The roots need soil right up against them. That’s all you want. A gentle sprinkle of water and tamping the soil will help eliminate the holes.”
Herring said that adding a couple inches of mulch to replace the sod is also an important step. The mulch will prevent getting too close to the tree with a mower or string trimmers. It’s also a way to retain moisture. He said it’s important to keep the mulching up for the first five years.
Lastly, Herring said it’s vital to water the tree from the base outward. He said to keep checking the soil. If it feels moist, there is no need to add water. But, he noted, watering is key through at least the first year depending on the tree and conditions.
“If you’re in a drought like the last couple years, you should really water about once a week,” he said. “It’ll vary a little depending on ground conditions and dryness. The rule of thumb is about one inch per week – about a five-gallon bucket – every time you water it.”
The best time to do all of this is the spring.
“April and May are great months to plant a tree,” Herring said. “We usually get reliable rainfall, temperatures are gentle, and it lets those roots get off to a good start. You’re not planting a tree as much as you’re planting a root system. They need to be allowed time to settle in.”
Herring said it’s more important now than ever to plant trees wherever possible in an urban area. Especially as trees die out from age or disease and are removed. As trees are removed, a city can become less scenic.
“It’s really at a critical juncture,” Herring said. “Are we going to continue to plant trees and put them out there for the next generations? So many people focus on these big mature trees and think, ‘Well, I’ll never see these new trees get big.’ We have to flip that script. Do it for the next family that lives in that house or that neighborhood.”
