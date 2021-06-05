The summer is coming alive with books and imagination at Iowa Falls’ Barlow Memorial Library.
The library’s summer reading program is returning this year after going remote amid the coronavirus pandemic last summer. While there are still some precautions in place – programs will be held outside – the challenges (and rewards) of spending the summer with books will remain.
At the core of the program is reading. Participants - from kindergarten through fifth grade - are asked to track the number of minutes they read each day (on a provided calendar) in June and July. Any time they read, listen to an audio book or someone reads to them, they can log those minutes. At the end of July, turn in the calendars and each participant can choose one book that will be purchased and given to the child to keep.
The library is also bringing its BINGO card back. It challenges kids to read outside, read different kinds of books, use sidewalk chalk, check out a shuffleboard or disc golf set or participate in other activities throughout June and July. Once the card is finished, it can be returned to the library in exchange for $5 in Chamber Bucks, which can be spent at many Iowa Falls stores.
Reading program participants who return both a reading log and a BINGO card can choose one of nine 3D images to print with the library’s printer.
In addition to the at-home reading program, the library is offering three free programs:
- Rock Painting on Tuesday, June 15 at 2 p.m. in Estes Park. Create your own rocks that you can take home. All supplies will be provided.
- Bee Program on Wednesday, June 23 at 3 p.m. in Estes Park. Explore the fascinating world of the honeybee by seeing the inner workings of pollen and nectar gathering inside a learning hive. The program will also discuss beekeeping equipment and the process of harvesting honey. No registration required
- Animal Adaptations with Calkins on Thursday, July 15 at 2 p.m. in Estes Park. Calkins Nature Area staff will discuss camouflage and unique wildlife characteristics. Live animals will be on site for attendees to observe. All ages are welcome. No registration required.
The library will also continue to provide take-and-make crafts. Stop by the library during open hours (Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.) to grab a bag with the supplies needed to create a firefly suncatcher (available June 1), yarn wrap bees (available June 23), and snail and salt dough creations (available July 1).
The library’s pièce de résistance this summer is a new outdoor feature. Local artist Glennda Metzen, along with Children’s Librarian Rebecca Wood and other library employees, has planned and painted an obstacle course and mural on the sidewalk that runs behind the library, from its northwest corner to its southeast corner. The obstacle course challenges kids and adults to skip and jump and count. The mural – of a dragon – can be colored in using sidewalk chalk that will be provided by the library.
