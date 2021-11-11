Some local businesses are offering free or reduced-price services to veterans on Veterans Day. Those offers are listed below. (If you know of something that's not included, email skonrad@iafalls.com or call 641-316-1255.)
- Anderson & Floyd Dentistry in Eldora is doing free dental work for veterans on Friday, Nov. 12. Call 641-939-7900.
- Jill Grego at A Cut Above in Eldora will be offering free haircuts to veterans on Wednesday, Nov. 10 beginning at 8 a.m. Appointments are appreciated, but walk-ins are welcome. Call 641-858-5081.
- CornerStone Chiropractic in Iowa Falls is offering adjustments to veterans this week. Call 641-648-4488.
- Eldora Family Chiropractic is offering complimentary services to veterans on Friday, Nov. 12. Call 641-939-3831.
- Fareway is offering a 15 percent discount to all retired, active-duty, reserve, or guard military members. To receive discount, customers are asked to show their military ID at checkout or identify branch of service. Available in store only.
- Hy-Vee is offering at veterans and active duty service members 15 percent off in-store and online (online code is VETERAN15).
- Love-A-Latte in Eldora will offer one free drink of their choice to every veteran. The drinks are being paid for by the Steamboat Rock Historical Society. Love-A-Latte is located at 1210 12th St. in Eldora.
- Pizza Ranch in Eldora is offering a free adult buffet meal to veterans and active duty military members today.
