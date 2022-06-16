Hardin County’s COVID-19 infection rate continued its upward trajectory over the last two weeks, following the state and national trend of increasing cases after weeks of barely-detectable spread earlier this spring.
The Iowa Department of Public Health released its weekly COVID-19 report on Wednesday, and it showed Hardin County recorded 33 new cases of the disease between June 8 and 14. The previous week, June 1-7, the county recorded 24 new cases. The past week’s 33 new cases is the most reported by the state in a seven-day period since Feb. 9-15.
It’s likely the state’s COVID-19 report is not painting a complete picture of virus activity. It does not account for Iowans who test positive on an at-home antigen test, or Iowans who are asymptomatic and do not test themselves.
There were no new deaths reported in Hardin County over the last two weeks. In fact, for the week of June 8-14, there were no new COVID-19 deaths reported anywhere in the state.
Hardin County’s 33 new cases equate to 196 COVID-19 infections per 100,000 population, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that designates the county as an area of high transmission. As such, the public is advised to stay up to date with vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms or have tested positive.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, hospitalizations for COVID-19 have increased in Iowa over the last two weeks. As of Wednesday, there were 186 people hospitalized with the disease in the state. That’s up from 167 the previous week, and 145 one week earlier.
