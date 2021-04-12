The spread of COVID-19 in Hardin County ticked up last week, with 19 new infections reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, more than half of which were within the 18- to 29-year-old age group. The previous week, the state reported 14 new cases. The continued spread of the disease in Iowa and across the country has prompted health officials to warn that even as vaccine rates increase, the disease is still circulating and the public should continue mitigation efforts and consider being vaccinated as soon as shots are available.
In addition to the 19 new cases in the last week, the state also reported that two more Hardin County residents have died of the disease in recent weeks. A total of 42 Hardin County residents have died of COVID-19 in the last eight months. As of Saturday, one Hardin County resident was hospitalized because of COVID-19.
According to data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, as of Monday morning, 1,786 Hardin County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020. Of those, 1,680 people have recovered and 42 have died, leaving 64 current active cases of the disease in Hardin County.
Even as the disease continues to spread in the community, the rate of vaccinations has increased. Last Monday, every Iowan became eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. In the last seven days, 784 Hardin County residents became fully vaccinated. The previous week, 711 local residents had become fully vaccinated. To date, 4,673 Hardin County residents – about 27.7 percent of the county’s population – have been fully vaccinated. Another 1,583 – 9 percent of the population – have received a first dose of vaccine.
Hardin County Public Health is continuing to hold immunization clinics in Eldora and Iowa Falls, partnering with Medicap Pharmacy in Eldora to distribute the shots (sign up for an appointment here). In addition, Clinic Pharmacy and HyVee Pharmacy, both in Iowa Falls, are administering vaccine shots, and NuCara Pharmacy in Ackley has also been vaccinating people.
There has been minor spread of the disease reported in Hardin County’s public schools. Iowa Falls-Alden Superintendent Tony Neumann reported on Friday that there were two new cases of COVID-19 in the schools last week, and South Hardin reported no new cases.
Ellsworth Community College also reported no new cases of the disease last week. On Friday, Hardin County Public Health Coordinator Rocky Reents reported that her agency would be conducting vaccination clinics at ECC in the coming weeks to inoculate students and staff who choose to get the vaccine.
