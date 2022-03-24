The Iowa Department of Public Health reported just two new cases of COVID-19 among Hardin County residents over the last week, matching the lowest infection rate of the pandemic that was last seen in June 2021.
The latest COVID-19 updated was released by the state on Wednesday, and comes exactly two years after Hardin County’s first confirmed COVID-19 case, in March 2020. In total, the county has recorded 4,114 cases in those two years. And, as of Wednesday, 61 Hardin County residents have died of the disease. This was the third week in a row that the state reported a local death. Those reports often lag behind spikes in cases and hospitalizations because it can take weeks for the state health department to confirm a COVID-19 death and add it to its reporting dashboard.
While this week’s decreased infection rate matches state trends of a decline in cases, public health experts have cautioned that the true number of new cases may be higher. The state’s report does not include at-home antigen tests that Iowans may be administering themselves. There’s no way to report a positive at-home test to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Hardin County is one of 97 Iowa counties that are classified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as having a low “community level,” a measurement that’s based on the strain on health care systems. Only two counties in Iowa – Appanoose and Davis in the far southern part of the state – are at medium community level. People in areas of low community level are advised to stay up-to-date with vaccinations and get tested for COVID-19 if they have symptoms.
At a meeting of the Hansen Family Hospital Board of Trustees this week, Scott Curtis, Vice President of Network Development at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City, said the hospital had recently reached a milestone at which point it did not have any inpatient COVID-19 patients at the hospital in Mason City, or at any of its network hospitals, which includes Hansen Family Hospital.
Hardin County’s vaccination rate has stalled over the last week. Of the local residents who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine (those age 5 and older), 58.2 percent are fully vaccinated. That has increased just 0.5 percent in the last four weeks.
