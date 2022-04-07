After falling to an unprecedented low last week, Hardin County’s COVID-19 infection rate has ticked up slightly.
According to a data released Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health, four Hardin County residents tested positive for COVID-19 between March 30 and April 5, an increase from the one new case that was reported for the previous week.
The state did not record any new Hardin County deaths in the last week.
Statewide, fewer Iowans were hospitalized this week than at any point in the last two years. According to the U.S. Department and Health and Human Services, 33 people were hospitalized in Iowa for COVID-19 this week, down from 74 last week. The number of people in Iowa ICUs was also down, from 15 last week to six this week.
Statewide – as in Hardin County – the COVID-19 infection rate rose this week. The Des Moines Register reported that the 930 new cases reported over the last week is double the number reported the week before.
As of Tuesday this week, 58.2 percent of Hardin County’s eligible population (age 5 and older) were fully vaccinated. That vaccination rate has not changed since March 15.
