Editor's Note

COVID-19 activity in Hardin County has decreased in recent weeks, and the Times Citizen has adjusted the way it reports on the disease. As of April 21, the Times Citizen is reporting on new cases every other week, instead of every week. COVID-19 data - including the number of cases since March 2020, positivity rate, and information about vaccine distribution - can be found on the state's coronavirus page here.

If COVID-19 activity increases, the Times Citizen will ramp up its reporting on the disease. If you have questions or comments about the Times Citizen's COVID-19 coverage, contact Editor Sara Konrad Baranowski at 641-648-2521 or email skonrad@iafalls.com.