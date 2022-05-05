The COVID-19 infection rate in Hardin County has remained low over the last two weeks, continuing a trend that began in March, which followed the biggest surge in virus activity since the beginning of the pandemic more than two years ago. But statewide, case numbers have been on the rise.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, over the last two weeks Hardin County has recorded six new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. During the week of April 20-26, there were five new cases reported in the county, and for the most recent week – April 27 through May 3 – there was just one case. However, those low case counts likely do not capture the full extent of virus activity in Hardin County. Positive at-home antigen tests, which have become a popular way to check for illness, are not included in the state’s disease reporting. There is no way to report those test results to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Statewide, Iowa saw a 23 percent increase in cases over the last week, with an average of 300 new infections reported each day, according to Iowa Capital Dispatch.
As of May 3, there had been 4,130 reports of Hardin County residents testing positive for COVID-19 since March 2020. A total of 62 people in Hardin County have died of the disease. The state has not reported a Hardin County death since March.
Hospitalizations across Iowa have continued to tick up slightly in recent weeks. As of Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported that there were 86 people hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, an increase from 84 last week, and 63 two weeks ago.
The Hardin County vaccination rate remains unchanged. This week, the state reports 58.3 percent of local residents who are eligible to receive a vaccine (age 5 and older) are fully vaccinated.
