Hardin County’s COVID-19 infection rate, which earlier this year surged to record-setting levels, has fallen sharply over the last two months, prompting one local doctor to describe this moment as “a new phase of the pandemic”.
“For the vaccinated and otherwise healthy people, it’s like the flu,” said Dr. Katie Haverkamp, a physician at Hansen Family Hospital’s Iowa Falls Clinic. “COVID is here to stay, but we’re learning to navigate it. We have effective treatments that make it only as serious as just another virus.”
But Haverkamp is quick to caution that COVID is still dangerous for people who have not been vaccinated and those who have altered immune systems.
“People who have been most at risk before, continue to be the most at risk now,” she said during an interview with the Times Citizen on Wednesday.
According to data released this week by the Iowa Department of Public Health, Hardin County recorded four new cases of the disease between April 6 and 12, mirroring the infection rate reported the previous week. There have not been 10 or more new cases in a week since February. But public health experts have pointed out that at-home antigen tests, which are widely available at stores and through the federal government, are not included in reports issued by the Iowa Department of Public Health, so the state's weekly report may not be a complete picture of virus activity.
There were no new Hardin County deaths reported over the last week, but hospitalizations across the state have risen, from 33 last Wednesday, to 68 this week, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Despite that increase, government data show no COVID-19 hospitalizations at Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls.
The state reported on Wednesday that 58.3 percent of Hardin County’s eligible population (those age 5 and older) is fully vaccinated, a rate that lags behind the statewide 62.2 percent. Haverkamp said the vaccines, while initially feared by some to be risky because they were produced quickly, have been shown to be safe and effective.
“We’ve seen the fears people had with initial effectiveness and side effects and questions regarding the vaccine haven’t ferreted out to the side of danger, only to the side of safety,” she said. “It’s effective against severe disease and death – less so in contracting COVID – but if you contract COVID [after having been vaccinated] it’s like any other virus.”
Haverkamp said she encourages everyone to get a booster shot because it can provide an added layer of protection against severe illness and death. Those who are over 50 can get a second booster, but she said that's most needed by people who are even older than 50 (80-plus) and people who have altered immune systems.
Despite the good news about decreased infection rates and hospitalizations, as well as the vaccines' effectiveness, Haverkamp said there could still be new waves and surges of the virus.
“This is a moving target,” she said. “When we get new variants, which we will, the recommendations may change following the science, following the data, and we’ll continue to advise per the information we get and how the virus changes.”
Haverkamp said it's still important for anyone who's feeling ill - especially someone experiencing cold-like symptoms - to test for COVID-19. That's become much easier with the availability of at-home tests, either at retailers, or through the federal government, which will mail free tests to Americans' homes. She said identifying COVID-19 early can help with treatment of the disease.
"You can contact your medical provider and see if you're a candidate for early treatments that help to decrease your risk of hospitalization and death," she said. "But it's only effective if you do it within the first five days of onset of disease."
Haverkamp said a person should take a COVID-19 test when their symptoms first appear, and then test again two or three days later. One anti-viral drug, Paxlovid, can be taken at home by mouth, but only if it's prescribed in the early days of illness.
Since late February, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised that only people in areas of high "community level" - based on the strain on a local health care system - or those with weakened immune systems should wear face masks in public. Haverkamp said there's nothing wrong with anyone continuing to wear a mask, especially if they're vulnerable.
"I don't wear a mask hardly anywhere except for work where it's required," Haverkamp said. "I feel that comfortable. I'm confident with how I'm protected and the things I have in place.
“It’s going to be a matter of your risk tolerance,” she added. “Will I wear a mask sometime in the future? Probably. If the virus changes and my vaccine is shown not to work as well, yeah, I’ll put it back on. I’m going to follow the science.”
