Sometimes no matter how carefully Christmas stockings are hung, they come up empty. Through financial situations, disaster or something else, some families just can’t make a Merry Christmas on their own.
Johnny Schipper saw that. And no matter what his and his family’s own situation may be, he has made sure others find some joy during the holidays. It all started after he watched his grandmother, Mary Schipper, pass away just before Christmas.
That was nine years ago. But the light that shown on him after her death still shines today.
That first Christmas following her death, Santa’s Little Helpers was born as Schipper thought of ways to honor his grandmother. He asked his kids – Jacob, Tori, and then-girlfriend Brianne Meints’ son Kyzer to think of others when making their Christmas list.
Each child was given $15 to buy something for another family. They produced more than a dozen gifts for a Geneva family that had lost most of their belongings, including Christmas gifts, to a fire.
“I went to Facebook and within minutes had found a family that lost their home to a fire,” Schipper said. “There were three kids close to our kids’ ages. We got info for each child and our kids bought them a present and wrapped and delivered them. We sat and talked with the family for quite a while that day while our kids all played together.”
Schipper said they helped 25 to 30 families with around 60 kids that first year.
Today, Schipper and now-wife Brianne’s family has grown and, with it, Santa’s Little Helpers has grown as well. This year 75 families with 200 children sought their help. All 75 got it, through the Schippers’ generosity and that of an entire community.
Schipper said Santa’s Little Helpers may have started with his family, but it has grown well beyond it. Numerous families, groups and local businesses have stepped up to provide funding and gifts.
“I have lost count, to be honest,” Schipper said. “I could never thank everyone because I would miss so many. Many helped multiple families. I would say we had 50 different local businesses and families step up to help a family they don't know. Occasionally people give us monetary donations which I pass along to someone to shop for us, but most times they pick a family from our group and shop for them.”
Chaeli Gerrish is one of those community members who have helped Santa’s Little Helpers spread the true meaning of Christmas. The owner of Chaeli’s Child Care in Iowa Falls has adopted families for three years now, enlisting the aid of the families of the kids she watches.
“I saw Johnny and Bri's story on Facebook a few years ago and loved the story of why they started it,” Gerrish said. “A lightbulb went off for me about having this be a learning opportunity for my child care kiddos. So many times you hear kids say ‘I want, I want.’ I wanted the kiddos to understand how blessed they were to have the things they already had and how good it feels to give to others in need.”
Gerrish adopted three families this year. She said she talks to the kids in her care all month about why they participate in Santa’s Little Helpers. She said it’s an eye-opening experience for some.
“I explain that, for some kids, the gifts we purchase may be the only gifts under their tree,” Gerrish said. “They've asked why, and I explain some of the different scenerios that could be possible - like single parent families, parents out of work, disablities, kids living with grandparents, etcetera. I've explained that some kids need clothes or some kids don't have warm winter boots or hats. Their eyes get big sometimes - like they can't believe it. I tell them they are very blessed to have the things they do have and if we are able to help others, we should always do that.”
Gerrish sees a trickle down throughout the year in things her child care kids say and do as well. They raise a garden together at the child care and when there is an overabundance of produce, she said the kids are always thinking of who they can help. Often, they take some home or go deliver bags of produce to neighbors’ steps. She said the children are understanding how good it feels to give to others.
“I'd like to think that the children we provide for are able to have a really nice Christmas that they may have otherwise not been able to have,” Gerrish said. “It makes our hearts feel good to be a small part of that.”
While every child loves unwrapping toys, Schipper said playthings are usually the least of their asking. He said they get asked for winter clothes, blankets and diapers a lot. Legos and cars are pretty popular toy requests. Anything from personal hygiene items to winter gloves are routine.
Jacob was 9 and Kyzer and Tori were 7 when this all started. Schipper said they needed to learn what Christmas is supposed to be about. Now their younger siblings, Brandt (7) and Liam (almost 2) are also learning.
“We wanted to show them that Christmas isn't the same experience for everyone, but just showing someone that you care can change things for them,” Schipper said. “They all still believe in our cause. As they've gotten older they've gotten busy and aren't as involved but still help when needed. Now we have Brandt and Liam to help us with it and learn from it. They all learned from it, though. They don't expect a lot from us, and they help other people whenever they can.”
Santa’s Little Helpers doesn’t end on Dec. 26. Any time a need arises, Schipper said they are there to help. To ask, join the group’s Facebook page (Santa's Little Helpers-Hardin County Iowa and surrounding areas) or message him.
“The majority of these families have just had a tough time, and we totally understand that,” Schipper said. “We've all been there, that's why we're here now. We don't check financials and all of that. We go on trust. If you tell me you need help, all I want is your children’s information. I don't even need names.”
Schipper said he gets a lot in return for all of this. It’s a full-circle type of thing, he said.
“One of my favorite things to see is when a family that we have helped a few times turns things around and starts helping families,” Schipper said. “That's a wonderful feeling. We're not a handout we're a hand up, and when we can help you up to the point that you can help others, that's a win in my book.”
