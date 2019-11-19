Three local charitable groups who have traditionally each held their own Christmas gift-giving events have combined this year to hold one big holiday celebration.
Iowa Falls Rotary, Helping Holidays in Hardin and Bethany Lutheran Church will hold a Pass-Along Party from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Bethany Lutheran Church located at 2712 Washington Ave. in Iowa Falls.
Parents in attendance can pick out toys for their children, and children can do the same for their parents. New and gently used toys and other gifts for infants through teens will be available.
Families are invited to R.S.V.P. for the event by calling Rocky Reents at 641-939-8444 or emailing her at areents@greenbelthomecare.com by Friday.
There is no need to prove financial need, but the number of toys or gifts each family may pick out may be limited by the total number of toys available. The three local organizations are partnering with the Toys For Tots program. Toys For Tots will provide a certain number of gifts and the local organizations will supplement the total number of gifts with locally purchased toys either donated directly or bought with monetary donations.
This year, a breakfast and a light lunch will be provided at the church. There will also be a Kids Christmas Zone where children of all ages are invited to participate in fun activities that teach about the true meaning of Christmas. A gift wrapping station will also be available.
Free transportation will also be provided if you let organizers know it's needed at the time you R.S.V.P. Everyone attending the event will need to have a ticket to be admitted. Those tickets will be distributed via U.S. mail the week of Dec. 2.
Organizer Lora Juhl said the three groups realized there was a lot of overlap in the services they were providing and decided it would be more efficient to join together.
"We all have the same objective," Juhl said "We felt like this allowed some of us to focus on other things while still getting the gifts to the kids."
Juhl said the group is always looking for donations, whether they be toys or cash. Drop boxes for toys are located all around Hardin County at Greenbelt Banks, Hardin County Savings Banks, grocery stores, Dollar General stores or at Bethany Lutheran Church itself.
Juhl said to contact Reents with the information above or herself at (641) 648-8002 if you'd like to donate money, volunteer or have questions. Monetary donations will be used by local organizers to purchase toys for any age groups where the number of donated toys are lacking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.