As COVID-19 has restricted Americans' movement and interactions, some are getting creative about ways to connect and give back. And that's perfect for someone like Ali Nelson.
Nelson owns Ali Nelson Photo Designs south of New Providence and had been looking for something to keep her busy during the COVID-19 shutdowns. Many of her clients have been hesitant about scheduling photo sessions, so Nelson did some research and stumbled upon other photographers' response: the Front Porch Project. The project poses children, couples or families on their front porch or step for posed photos.
“I feel like everyone’s trying to find a way to give back right now, but they can’t because you can’t be around anybody," Nelson said. "I just feel like this was a way that made me feel good about doing something. It’s a good way to see everybody again and give them something to look forward to.
"I had a couple people when they saw it they were like ‘Oh yay, something to look forward to.’ Even if it’s just for 10 minutes.”
Most of the people Nelson is working with for her front porch photos are people she's photographed before. They know what she's looking for. And each session is brief - around 10 minutes.
In complying with social distancing guidelines, Nelson’s job is just a little different than her normal process.
“It is a little harder, especially with the kids because sometimes I pick them up and move them,” she said. “I don’t generally do a lot of posing for people. So, I kind of just let them be how they are naturally. Especially with kids, they do cute stuff anyway, I feel like. So, basically just some general direction and they are good to go.”
Nelson is offering the service free of charge and is almost completely booked. She had a few sessions the first weekend in April. Then word got out and the weather improved, and sessions increased. This weekend, she has 15 to 20 scheduled all over Hardin County. There are a few spots still available and Nelson has had interest from as far away as Ames and Iowa Falls. She said there's a possibility she'll add another weekend if there's interest in other areas.
The possibilities for the sessions are endless. Families could wear fun pajamas or support their favorite team. Nelson said most of the moms she’s working with see the session as a reason to shop for a new outfit and get dressed up - even if they aren't going beyond their front yard.
Most of the groups are families or kids. There have been a few with new babies who, because they can’t go anywhere or have anyone come to the house, are able to get pictures of the family's new addition.
One couple, Emma and Lucas McLean, turned their front porch session into something a little extra personal. The couple got married on March 14, the weekend before schools closed and restaurants and churches were shuttered.
Tn expectant Emma – who is 23 weeks pregnant – was hoping to lear the six of their baby on the couple's wedding day. But the ended up having to wait a couple of weeks. The couple still wanted to announce the news to the people they love, but couldn't ask anyone to visit their house. When they saw Nelson’s plan for the Front Porch Project they realized it would be the perfect gender reveal.
The photos were taken in their side yard with pasture in the back and blue balloons tied to a tree with a baby onesie.
“It’s kind of cool that the pictures are kind of shot from a distance because a lot of times you get close up or portrait pictures. It’s kind of focused on everything around you,” said Emma. “Obviously, if you think about coronavirus in general right now, it’s everything going on in the world around us and when she is taking pictures of everything around you it kind of fits the part. I don’t think it’s any less personable.”
These days are exciting for the McLeans, but they're also nerve wracking with a lot of unknowns. It’s something they'll be able to tell their son some day.
The Front Porch Project is also a way for Nelson and the rest of her clients to look back on 2020 through the lens of a camera.
“It will be a part of history,” Nelson said. “I think it will be nice to have something good come out of it.”
