Add Your Voice

The Times Citizen will continue to collect memories of the last year of the coronavirus pandemic. They’ll be published online and they may be printed in future issues of the newspaper. Think of it as a living time capsule. If you’d like to add a memory – be it a couple of paragraphs, a photograph or a video – send them to skonrad@iafalls.com, or drop them off at the Times Citizen downtown offices (406 Stevens St.), in the drop box or in the office. Help us remember the individual COVID-19 stories.