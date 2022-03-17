Hardin County's COVID-19 infection rate remained low over the last week following a precipitous drop from the pandemic's all-time highs in January.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, seven Hardin County residents tested positive for COVID-19 between March 9 and 15. The week before, there were six new cases.
Public health experts have cautioned that the state's report of new cases does not include at-home antigen tests that Iowans may be administering themselves. There is no way to report a positive at-home test to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
While case numbers remained low this week, the state did report one additional death of a Hardin County resident, bringing the total number of deaths since August 2020 to 60. Reports of deaths due to COVID-19 tend to lag behind spikes in cases and hospitalizations because it can take several weeks for the state health department to confirm a COVID-19 death and add it to its reporting dashboard.
According to the Centers for Disease Control's new guidelines, Hardin County qualifies as an area of low impact from COVID-19, as determined by the current strain on the county's health care system.
The vaccination rate in Hardin County has remained flat in recent weeks. As of Tuesday, 58.2 percent of eligible Hardin County residents (those at 5 and older) were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, an increase of just 0.2 from the week before. The percent of local residents who've received at least one shot of vaccine did not change, remaining steady at 58.1 percent.
