The Iowa Lottery announced Wednesday that a ticket sold at an Eldora convenience store won a $1 million prize in Tuesday's drawing.
The $1 million-winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased at Casey's, 1807 Edgington Ave. in Eldora. The ticket came within one number of having a share of Tuesday's $372 million jackpot, matching the first five numbers but missing the Mega Ball. A single ticket purchased in Ohio won the jackpot.
Tuesday's winning numbers were: 22-30-53-55-56 and Mega Ball 16. The Megaplier® was 2. Two other tickets - one in New York and one in West Virginia - also won $1 million prizes in Tuesday's drawing, and a $2 million-winning ticket was purchased in Pennsylvania.
This is the sixth prize of at least $1 million won in Iowa this year. Casey's will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the $1 million-winning ticket at one of its stores.
Prizes of $1 million must be claimed at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. If the winner or winners have questions, they are invited to call the lottery at 515-725-7900.
Players in $2 Mega Millions choose their first five numbers from a pool of 70, and another number - called the Mega Ball - from a separate pool of 25. The Megaplier option is available for an extra $1 per play. The game's jackpot starts at $40 million and grows by at least $5 million with each drawing until it is won.
Powerball® and Mega Millions are both lotto games with jackpot prizes that have climbed into the hundreds of millions of dollars. But while Powerball's drawings are on Wednesdays and Saturdays, the Mega Millions drawings are on Tuesdays and Fridays.
