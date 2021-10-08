Local city and school elections will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2. Voters who plan to cast ballots in the election should make plans now if they want to vote absentee or register to vote.
How to vote absentee
This year, the Iowa Legislature made a number of changes that will affect voters this fall. That includes the amount of time voters have to cast an absentee ballot in an election. Eligible voters in Hardin County may request an absentee ballot for the Nov. 2 city/school election from the Hardin County Auditor’s Office. Requests for an absentee ballot must be filed by Oct. 18. (Find an absentee ballot request form here on the Iowa Secretary of State's website.)
Hardin County Auditor Jolene Pieters said it’s anticipated absentee ballots for the Nov. 2 election will be available on Oct. 13. That’s when absentee ballots will be mailed to the voters who have requested them. It is also the first day to vote absentee in person at the County Auditor’s Office. Eligible voters may vote in person at the courthouse during business hours until Nov. 1 at 5 p.m.
Completed absentee ballots must be returned to the county auditor’s office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 2. Postmarks or bar codes printed on ballot envelopes will no longer make a ballot received after Election Day valid except ballots from participants in the Safe at Home program and ballots from uniformed and overseas citizens.
Absentee ballot request forms must include the date the request is signed. The request forms may not be sent to a voter by the County Auditor unless a voter requests a form. Absentee ballot request forms may be sent to voters by candidates, political groups and other private organizations, but no fields on the request form may be prefilled except for the type and date of election.
The only people who may return a voted absentee ballot to the County Auditor’s Office other than the voter are someone living in the voter’s household, an immediate family member, the special precinct election officials who deliver a ballot to the resident of a health care facility, or a delivery agent if a voter is unable to return a ballot due to disability.
Register to vote
The deadline to pre-register to vote in the Nov. 2 election is Oct. 18. If you'd like to know whether you're registered to vote, use this online tool. If an eligible elector is not already registered to vote, he or she may do so in one of the following ways:
- By mail: Voter registration forms are available on the Iowa Secretary of State's website here. The completed form should be delivered or mailed to the Hardin County Auditor.
- In person: Go to the County Auditor's Office at the courthouse in Eldora by Oct. 18 at 5 p.m.
- Online: Voters may use the Iowa Secretary of State's website here to register to vote online. An Iowa driver’s license or non-operator ID is required for online registration.
Eligible residents may also register to vote on Election Day with both proof of identify and proof of residency. Find more information about what's required to register on Election Day here.
Vote in person on Election Day
Polls will be open for in-person voting in the city/school election on Nov. 2 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voting locations will be the regular general election precincts, which are the precincts used for general (presidential or gubernatorial) elections. Find a map of Hardin County's precincts here, or look up your precinct/polling location here.
